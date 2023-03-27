What’s Coming to Prime Video in April 2023: ‘Citadel,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ ‘Dead Ringers’

Prime Video is hoping to launch its own extended franchise universe in April with the premiere of international spy series “Citadel” from the minds of the Russo Brothers. The show stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci, and is intended to be the first block of an interconnected story with different spinoffs in countries and regions around the world. The first version will begin streaming on April 28. In the show, the world is in the grips of Manticore, a criminal organization, and several former spies are recruited to restore order despite having their memories erased.

Watch the trailer for “Citadel”:

Beloved young adult author Judy Blume opened the door to discussion about difficult subjects for generations of kids. Now, the writer is the subject of a new documentary, “Judy Blume Forever,” coming to Prime Video on April 21. The doc looks at her trajectory — from a scared kid to a remarkable writer whose frankness often got her books banned.

Check out the “Judy Blume Forever” trailer:

The Amazon streamer is set to launch a series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller “Dead Ringers” on April 21. The original story was based on real-life twin gynecologists, Cyril and Stewart Marcus whose rise and fall stunned New York. This version has a gender twist: Rachel Weisz plays the double role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, the gifted but no-holes-barred duo who pushed boundaries — on everything. Also in the series will be Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford, and more.

Get a first look at “Dead Ringers”:

Finally, the final season of Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” arrives on April 14. Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) is divorced with two kids, but her only real passion is comedy. In the final installment of the series, Midge is closer to achieving her dreams than ever before. Will she be able to make it all happen?

Movies Coming in April

April 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Jesse Stone Movies Series of movies based on detective novels written by Robert B. Parker. The movies begin out of sequence with the original books but stay relatively true to storylines and character with exceptions made mostly for network viewing palatability.

April 4 Bros (2022) April 7 On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023) April 11 Ticket to Paradise (2022) April 12 Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017) April 19 Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010) April 21 Judy Blume Forever (2023) April 26 Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

Bros September 30, 2022 Two emotionally unavailable men attempt a relationship.

TV Series Coming in April