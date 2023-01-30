What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2023, Including ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Carnival Row,’ ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

Several originals are coming to Prime Video in February, including “The Consultant,” a series about the twisted relationship between a boss and his staff. A consultant (played by Christoph Waltz) is hired to improve business at a gaming company, but the demands that he makes put his new employees’ lives at risk. The thriller begins Feb. 24.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Consultant’:

Also coming to the Amazon streamer in February, Alison Brie stars in the movie “Somebody I Used to Know.” In the film, which premieres on Feb. 10, Brie plays a TV producer named Ally who returns to her hometown after a setback. There, she meets her first boyfriend Sean (played by Jay Ellis) who is engaged to a woman who reminds Ally of the person she once was. Brie co-wrote the film with her husband Dave Franco, who also directs the project. Brie’s “Community” co-star Danny Pudi is also featured in the project.

Check out the trailer for ‘Somebody I Used to Know’:

The sinister fantasy drama “Carnival Row” returns for its second and final season on Feb. 17. In the show, set in a world where men and creatures clash, Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) investigates horrible murders, and Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot revenge for human oppression.

Take a look at the “Carnival Row” Season 2 trailer

Coming to Prime Video:

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children of Heaven

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc.

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For You Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft (2000)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

