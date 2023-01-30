What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2023, Including ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Carnival Row,’ ‘Somebody I Used to Know’
Several originals are coming to Prime Video in February, including “The Consultant,” a series about the twisted relationship between a boss and his staff. A consultant (played by Christoph Waltz) is hired to improve business at a gaming company, but the demands that he makes put his new employees’ lives at risk. The thriller begins Feb. 24.
Watch the trailer for ‘The Consultant’:
Also coming to the Amazon streamer in February, Alison Brie stars in the movie “Somebody I Used to Know.” In the film, which premieres on Feb. 10, Brie plays a TV producer named Ally who returns to her hometown after a setback. There, she meets her first boyfriend Sean (played by Jay Ellis) who is engaged to a woman who reminds Ally of the person she once was. Brie co-wrote the film with her husband Dave Franco, who also directs the project. Brie’s “Community” co-star Danny Pudi is also featured in the project.
Check out the trailer for ‘Somebody I Used to Know’:
The sinister fantasy drama “Carnival Row” returns for its second and final season on Feb. 17. In the show, set in a world where men and creatures clash, Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) investigates horrible murders, and Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot revenge for human oppression.
Take a look at the “Carnival Row” Season 2 trailer
Coming to Prime Video:
February 1
- A Night at the Roxbury
- Alex Cross
- Almost Famous
- Are We There Yet?
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Best Man
- The Breadwinner
- The Call
- Chaplin
- Children of Heaven
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Dilemma
- Downhill Racer
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
- Exposed
- Food, Inc.
- Four Brothers
- French Postcards
- From Justin To Kelly
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- The Glass Shield
- Heaven Can Wait
- The Help
- The Hustle
- I, Robot
- Inside Man
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
- King Kong (1976)
- The Last Song
- Life Partners
- Madea’s Witness Protection
- Nacho Libre
- Never Been Kissed
- P.S. I Love You
- Prophecy
- Race For You Life, Charlie Brown
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
- Sarafina!
- Scary Movie 4
- Seabiscuit
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Something Wild
- Soul Food
- Southside With You
- Sugar
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Tsotsi
- Turbulence
- Tyson
- Underclassman
- Venus and Serena
- White House Down
- Who’s Your Caddy?
February 3
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Harlem Season 2
February 7
- Beast
- Brian and Charles
February 8
- Are We Done Yet?
February 9
- Crank
February 10
- Somebody I Used to Know
February 11
- If I Stay
February 14
- Halloween Ends
February 17
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Carnival Row Season 2
- The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
February 19
- A Simple Favor
- February 21
- Smile
February 22
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
February 24
- The Consultant
- Die Hart
