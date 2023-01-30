 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2023, Including ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Carnival Row,’ ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

Fern Siegel

Several originals are coming to Prime Video in February, including “The Consultant,” a series about the twisted relationship between a boss and his staff. A consultant (played by Christoph Waltz) is hired to improve business at a gaming company, but the demands that he makes put his new employees’ lives at risk. The thriller begins Feb. 24.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Consultant’:

Also coming to the Amazon streamer in February, Alison Brie stars in the movie “Somebody I Used to Know.” In the film, which premieres on Feb. 10, Brie plays a TV producer named Ally who returns to her hometown after a setback. There, she meets her first boyfriend Sean (played by Jay Ellis) who is engaged to a woman who reminds Ally of the person she once was. Brie co-wrote the film with her husband Dave Franco, who also directs the project. Brie’s “Community” co-star Danny Pudi is also featured in the project.

Check out the trailer for ‘Somebody I Used to Know’:

The sinister fantasy drama “Carnival Row” returns for its second and final season on Feb. 17. In the show, set in a world where men and creatures clash, Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) investigates horrible murders, and Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot revenge for human oppression.

Take a look at the “Carnival Row” Season 2 trailer

Coming to Prime Video:

February 1

  • A Night at the Roxbury
  • Alex Cross
  • Almost Famous
  • Are We There Yet?
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • The Best Man
  • The Breadwinner
  • The Call
  • Chaplin
  • Children of Heaven
  • Devil in a Blue Dress
  • The Dilemma
  • Downhill Racer
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
  • Exposed
  • Food, Inc.
  • Four Brothers
  • French Postcards
  • From Justin To Kelly
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation
  • The Glass Shield
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • The Help
  • The Hustle
  • I, Robot
  • Inside Man
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
  • Jacob’s Ladder
  • Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
  • King Kong (1976)
  • The Last Song
  • Life Partners
  • Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Nacho Libre
  • Never Been Kissed
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Prophecy
  • Race For You Life, Charlie Brown
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
  • Sarafina!
  • Scary Movie 4
  • Seabiscuit
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Something Wild
  • Soul Food
  • Southside With You
  • Sugar
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
  • Tsotsi
  • Turbulence
  • Tyson
  • Underclassman
  • Venus and Serena
  • White House Down
  • Who’s Your Caddy?

February 3

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
  • Harlem Season 2

February 7

  • Beast
  • Brian and Charles

February 8

  • Are We Done Yet?

February 9

  • Crank

February 10

  • Somebody I Used to Know

February 11

  • If I Stay

February 14

  • Halloween Ends

February 17

  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Carnival Row Season 2
  • The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

February 19

  • A Simple Favor
  • February 21
  • Smile

February 22

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February 24

  • The Consultant
  • Die Hart
