What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2023: ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ ‘Reggie,’ ‘The Power’

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the musical-drama series “Daisy Jones & The Six” debuts on Prime Video on March 3. In 1977, the rock bank was top of the charts, and the series chronicles its surprising turns — why a musical sensation would quit at the height of its fame. Riley Keough — Elvis Presley’s granddaughter — stars as Daisy.

Watch the trailer for “Daisy Jones & The Six”:

The documentary “Reggie” arrives in the Amazon streaming service on March 24. It follows Yankee superstar Reggie Jackson as the five-time World Series champion looks at his life and activism as a black athlete. The film follows Mr. October as he rises to the top of the sport, while also fighting for equality off of the diamond.

On the thriller front, beginning March 31, Prime Video will stream the new series “The Power.” In the show, every teenage girl around the world suddenly develops an unusual power: They can electrocute people at will. The science-fiction series is based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name and stars Toni Collette, Auliʻi Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, and Alice Eve. As more women develop the power, it leads to violence, intrigue, and even revolution.

Check out “The Power” trailer:

March also brings one of the funniest comedies of the 1980s: “A Fish Called Wanda.” Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis star as con artists planning a jewel heist. John Cleese and Michael Palin co-star in the British comedy with lots of unexpected twists.

Marx. Bros. fans will welcome the 1933 classic “Duck Soup” and its send-up of warmongering, dictators, and nationalism. The film has loads of great word play, including: “You can leave in a taxi. If you can’t get a taxi, you can leave in a huff. If that’s too soon, you can leave in a minute and a huff.”

Coming in March:

MOVIES

March 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

Rocky Movies These sport drama films begin by telling the rags to riches American Dream story of Rocky Balboa, an uneducated but kind-hearted working class Italian-American boxer working as a debt collector for a loan shark in the slums of Philadelphia.

March 6 The Magnificent Seven (2016) March 7 Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022) March 10 Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022) March 12 Men, Women & Children (2014) March 14 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) March 17 Boy and the World (2014) March 21 Nope (2022) March 22 Sanandresito (2012) March 24 Top Gun: Maverick (2022) March 28 Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022) March 29 American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) March 31 But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

Nope July 20, 2022 This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions. When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

TV SERIES