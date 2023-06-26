What’s Coming to Prime Video July 2023: ‘Horror of Dolores Roach’; ‘Good Omens,’ ‘Summer I Turned Pretty Season’ Season 2

Prime Video has adapted the one-woman podcast “Empanada Loca” into a new series. “The Horror of Dolores Roach” will begin streaming on the service on July 7. Buckle up, because this one is gruesome. Roach (Justina Machado) returns to a gentrified Washington Heights after a long prison sentence and works as a masseuse in the basement of a friend’s empanada shop. But when her security is threatened, Roach is driven to extremes to survive.

Watch “The Horror of Dolores Roach” trailer:

Season 2 of “Good Omens” also will premiere on Prime Video in July. Arriving July 28, the series focuses on the friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the snarky demon Crowley (David Tennant). While the Apocalypse has been averted, the pair are back living their lives in London, until the archangel Gabriel shows up. The series is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Catch the trailer for “Good Omens”:

Also returning to the streaming service in July is the young adult coming-of-age story “The Summer I Turned Pretty Season.” Premiering on July 7, the series is based on Jenny Han’s book series and follows Belly as she navigates the drama of teenage love.

Movies coming in July:

JULY 1

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991) Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

80 for Brady February 3, 2023 A quartet of elderly best friends decide to live life to the fullest by taking a wild trip to the Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

JULY 4 80 For Brady (2023) JULY 7 Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023) JULY 14 The King’s Speech (2010) JULY 18 Till (2022) JULY 23 Unseen (2023) JULY 25 Knock at the Cabin (2023) JULY 29 Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978) JULY 31 Dances with Wolves (1990)

Knock at the Cabin February 1, 2023 While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her two fathers are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

TV coming in July: