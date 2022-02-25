What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Free Guy,’ ‘WeCrashed’

The adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, is now available to stream on Disney+. Oscar nominated for its visual effects, the film follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story.

This week, Apple TV+ released the trailer for "WeCrashed," starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The first three episodes debut on the streamer on March 18. Inspired by actual events and based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," the series tells the love story that propelled WeWork's spectacular rise and fall.

CBS reality hit "Love Island" is moving to Peacock, which order two all-new seasons; the new episodes will debut this summer. Jenny Groom, EVP of unscripted entertainment content for Peacock, said: "'Love Island' is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock, where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists."

MotorTrend's collection of series, specials and documentaries dedicated to the automotive world is now available to U.S. consumers through premium subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Shows now available to stream include "Top Gear America," "Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew," and "NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure."

“Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is a series of six new animated shorts starring Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel from “Ice Age,” as he experiences fatherhood. Featuring the voices of Chris Wedges (Scrat) and Karl Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series debuts on Disney+ on April 13.

“Before We Die,” a taut British police drama, comes to PBS on March 20. Lesley Sharp (“Scott & Bailey”) plays a detective determined to discover who is responsible for killing her colleague. A tip leads her to the Mimicas, a Croatian family running a successful restaurant in Bristol — and a drug-smuggling operation.