What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Free Guy,’ ‘WeCrashed’
The adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, is now available to stream on Disney+. Oscar nominated for its visual effects, the film follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story.
Upcoming shows and deals:
-
This week, Apple TV+ released the trailer for “WeCrashed,” starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The first three episodes debut on the streamer on March 18. Inspired by actual events and based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” the series tells the love story that propelled WeWork’s spectacular rise and fall.
-
CBS reality hit “Love Island” is moving to Peacock, which order two all-new seasons; the new episodes will debut this summer. Jenny Groom, EVP of unscripted entertainment content for Peacock, said: “‘Love Island’ is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock, where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists.”
-
MotorTrend’s collection of series, specials and documentaries dedicated to the automotive world is now available to U.S. consumers through premium subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Shows now available to stream include “Top Gear America,” ”Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew,” and “NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.”
-
“Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is a series of six new animated shorts starring Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel from “Ice Age,” as he experiences fatherhood. Featuring the voices of Chris Wedges (Scrat) and Karl Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series debuts on Disney+ on April 13.
-
“Before We Die,” a taut British police drama, comes to PBS on March 20. Lesley Sharp (“Scott & Bailey”) plays a detective determined to discover who is responsible for killing her colleague. A tip leads her to the Mimicas, a Croatian family running a successful restaurant in Bristol — and a drug-smuggling operation.
-
This week, Philo inked a deal with entertainment company Kin to bring “Boss Moves with Rasheeda Frost” (“Love and Hip-Hop”) to the platform as its first original show. The 12-episode series will also be available, via Kin, across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Philo will also bring more than 65 hours of Kin’s women’s lifestyle content to the platform. The library of Kin’s programs will be available as part of Philo’s base package for all subscribers.
-
The first season of “Prime Crime” is now available on Peacock. The true-crime series is hosted by attorney and “Law & Crime” anchor Jesse Weber. The series examines high-profile crime cases, such as prolific serial killer Samuel Little and the controversial story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The series is driven by original video from each case, including extensive police interrogation tapes, body-cam footage, 911 calls and in-court trial scenes.
-
Ovid is launching its first animation festival, featuring 10 films from around the world. It kicks off with the seminal 1926 feature “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” along with acclaimed works such as “The Rabbi’s Cat” and “Josep.” Films address subjects as diverse as atrocities in the Belgian Congo (“This Magnificent Cake”) to life in a senior community (“Wrinkles”).