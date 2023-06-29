What’s Coming to Viaplay in July 2023: ‘Philosopher of the Sea,’ ‘Black Sand,’ ‘Thunder in My Heart’

At 83, Swedish sailor Sven Yrvind has become known for his solo voyages across the oceans, from Ireland to New Zealand. Some think he’s crazy. But in “Philosopher of the Sea,” streaming on Viaplay beginning on July 11, the story behind the story is an exploration into human singularity and endurance. And Yrvind built the boat himself!

Watch the “Philosopher of the Sea” trailer

In “Black Sand” a police officer on her first case discovers a crime around in desolate Iceland. But what first appears as an accident, leads her to suspect a serial killer. The four-episode series makes its U.S. debut on July 20.

“Thunder in My Heart” returns to Viaplay next month. The comedy focuses on 22-year-old Sigrid - nicknamed Sigge - and her group of friends. The group is confronted with the unexpected demands of adulthood as they attempt to come to terms with their own identities, passions, and pasts. Season 2 of “Thunder in My Heart” premieres on July 27.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of “Thunder in My Heart”:

Coming in July:

July 6

No Angel

July 11

Philosopher of the Sea

July 20

Black Sands

July 25

Norwegian Crime Cases, Season 3

July 27

Thunder in My Heart, Season 2