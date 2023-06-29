What’s Coming to Viaplay in July 2023: ‘Philosopher of the Sea,’ ‘Black Sand,’ ‘Thunder in My Heart’
At 83, Swedish sailor Sven Yrvind has become known for his solo voyages across the oceans, from Ireland to New Zealand. Some think he’s crazy. But in “Philosopher of the Sea,” streaming on Viaplay beginning on July 11, the story behind the story is an exploration into human singularity and endurance. And Yrvind built the boat himself!
Watch the “Philosopher of the Sea” trailer
In “Black Sand” a police officer on her first case discovers a crime around in desolate Iceland. But what first appears as an accident, leads her to suspect a serial killer. The four-episode series makes its U.S. debut on July 20.
“Thunder in My Heart” returns to Viaplay next month. The comedy focuses on 22-year-old Sigrid - nicknamed Sigge - and her group of friends. The group is confronted with the unexpected demands of adulthood as they attempt to come to terms with their own identities, passions, and pasts. Season 2 of “Thunder in My Heart” premieres on July 27.
Check out the trailer for Season 2 of “Thunder in My Heart”:
Coming in July:
July 6
- No Angel
July 11
- Philosopher of the Sea
July 20
- Black Sands
July 25
- Norwegian Crime Cases, Season 3
July 27
- Thunder in My Heart, Season 2
Viaplay
Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.
The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.