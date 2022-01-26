What’s Streaming, Including ‘Joe vs. Carole’ and ‘Godzilla’

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” the limited series “Joe vs Carole” on Peacock centers on Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon “SNL”), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. The story was made famous by the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.” The new show premieres March 3.

“Speak No Evil” has been acquired by Shudder ahead of its Sundance premiere. “Speak No Evil” is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (“A Horrible Woman”) and is set for release in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2022. It focuses on two couples – Danish and Dutch – who reunite in a country house, only to discover the once-friendly Dutch behave in ways that strike the Danes as sinister.

A live-action “Godzilla” spinoff TV series is coming to Apple TV+. The untitled series takes place after the events of 2014’s “Godzilla.” Per the streamer: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

BritBox has created “Sister Boniface Mysteries,” a lighthearted murder mystery that stars a Vespa-driving, crime-solving Catholic nun. A spinoff of the popular “Father Brown” series, it stars Lorna Watson (“Father Brown”) and starts Feb. 8. Also, “The Beatles and India” doc will premiere on the streamer Feb. 15, filled with rare archival footage, unseen recordings and eyewitness accounts.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper expands his anchoring duties on CNN TV with a new weekly show “Jake Tapper’s Book Club” on CNN+. Tapper interviews a diverse roster of authors and a few of his favorite writers on “Book Club.” Separately, NBA and Kentucky college basketball star Rex Chapman is also joining CNN+. His weekly show will include conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday people. The shows debut this spring.

The fourth season of Acorn’s “Agatha Raisin,” starring Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”), has her solving new murders beginning Feb. 7. This round, Agatha is also a suspect, as she helps Wilkes (Jason Barnett “Bridgerton”) investigate the death of her ex-fiancée’s soon-to-be bride. But she will need the help of her zany friends to complete her latest adventures in the three-episode limited series.

Netflix has won the bidding war for the next Lee Daniels film. There is no title or plot line released, but it will be a horror film starring Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close. Daniels will direct and co-write. MGM and Miramax were contenders in the race.

“Astrid and Lily Save the World” debuts Jan. 26 on SYFY. Two students have to fight and destroy demons and monsters, all the while navigating the demands of high school. The girls channel their inner heroines, even as the show offers messages about gender and race in America.

The Dodo announced its new original series “Roman to the Rescue.” The series follows 10-year-old rescuer Roman McConn, who finds homes for 17 shelter dogs. He has been featured on The Dodo’s “Dodo Heroes” and The Dodo Kids YouTube channel. The show premieres Feb. 12 on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, and begins streaming on Hulu on Feb. 16.