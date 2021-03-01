What’s Streaming on Peacock in March 2021, Including ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 3 and ‘The Big Lebowski’

The crime drama “Mr. Mercedes” is based on Stephen Kings’ Bill Hodges trilogy, in which a retired detective (Brendan Gleeson) remains haunted by the deaths of 16 people at the hands of a deranged serial killer (Harry Treadaway), though the case is officially unsolved. The all-star includes Mary-Louise Parker and Holland Taylor and will stream on Peacock.

One of the Coen Bros.’ most-liked films is the quirky “The Big Lebowski,” featuring Jeff Bridges as The Dude. A slacker with money problems, he’s tormented by anarchists. He also shares the same name as a rich man — who says his much-younger wife has been kidnapped and wants The Dude to find her. With a nod to “The Big Sleep,” Bridges and bowling partner John Goodman (“I don’t roll on Shabbos!”) set out to solve the case.

Also, coming on March 18, Peacock will be the exclusive home to WWE Network. That means you can stream all PPV events included in your Peacock subscription.

What’s New on Peacock in March 2021

March 1:

47 Ronin, 2013

A Beautiful Mind, 2001

Away From Her, 2007

Beauty Shop, 2005

Boomerang, 1992

Brothers, 2009

CB4, 1993

Cinderella Man, 2005

Columbiana, 2011

Flash of Genius, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Gods of Egypt, 2016

Harlem Nights, 1989

Heist, 2015

Honey, 2003

Land of the Lost, 2009

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Letters to Juliet, 2010

Lost in Translation, 2003

Mortdecai, 2015

Next Day Air, 2009

Notting Hill, 1999

Ride Along, 2014

Role Models, 2008

Slap Shot, 1977

Sudden Death, 1995

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013

The Beaver, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Blues Brothers, 1980

The Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988

The Legend of Hercules, 2014

The Town, 2010

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Def Comedy Jam, Season 5

Hip Hop Houdini, Season 1

Good Times, Season 1-6

The Widower, Episode 1-3

The Widower, Episode 1-3 78th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)

March 2:

Cold Pursuit, 2019

Debris, Season 1 (NBC)

Top Chef, Season 17

March 3:

New Amsterdam, Season 3 (NBC)

March 4:

Mr. Mercedes, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

March 9:

Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Season 1-2

March 10:

GI Joe: Retaliation, 2013

March 12:

Resident Alien (SYFY)

March 15:

Mr. Baseball, 1992

Neighbors, 2014

The Babe, 1992

March 16:

The Change-Up, 2011

March 18:

Come and Find Me, 2011

TrollsTopia, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive)

March 21:

WWE Fastlane

March 25:

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)

March 31:

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

U-571, 2000*

“Mr. Mercedes” trailer