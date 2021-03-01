What’s Streaming on Peacock in March 2021, Including ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 3 and ‘The Big Lebowski’
The crime drama “Mr. Mercedes” is based on Stephen Kings’ Bill Hodges trilogy, in which a retired detective (Brendan Gleeson) remains haunted by the deaths of 16 people at the hands of a deranged serial killer (Harry Treadaway), though the case is officially unsolved. The all-star includes Mary-Louise Parker and Holland Taylor and will stream on Peacock.
One of the Coen Bros.’ most-liked films is the quirky “The Big Lebowski,” featuring Jeff Bridges as The Dude. A slacker with money problems, he’s tormented by anarchists. He also shares the same name as a rich man — who says his much-younger wife has been kidnapped and wants The Dude to find her. With a nod to “The Big Sleep,” Bridges and bowling partner John Goodman (“I don’t roll on Shabbos!”) set out to solve the case.
Also, coming on March 18, Peacock will be the exclusive home to WWE Network. That means you can stream all PPV events included in your Peacock subscription.
What’s New on Peacock in March 2021
March 1:
- 47 Ronin, 2013
- A Beautiful Mind, 2001
- Away From Her, 2007
- Beauty Shop, 2005
- Boomerang, 1992
- Brothers, 2009
- CB4, 1993
- Cinderella Man, 2005
- Columbiana, 2011
- Flash of Genius, 2008
- Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
- Gods of Egypt, 2016
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Heist, 2015
- Honey, 2003
- Land of the Lost, 2009
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
- Leprechaun, 1993
- Leprechaun II, 1994
- Leprechaun III, 1995
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014
- Letters to Juliet, 2010
- Lost in Translation, 2003
- Mortdecai, 2015
- Next Day Air, 2009
- Notting Hill, 1999
- Ride Along, 2014
- Role Models, 2008
- Slap Shot, 1977
- Sudden Death, 1995
- Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013
- The Beaver, 2011
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- The Blues Brothers, 1980
- The Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
- The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988
- The Legend of Hercules, 2014
- The Town, 2010
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Def Comedy Jam, Season 5
- Hip Hop Houdini, Season 1
- Good Times, Season 1-6
The Widower, Episode 1-3
- 78th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
March 2:
- Cold Pursuit, 2019
- Debris, Season 1 (NBC)
- Top Chef, Season 17
March 3:
- New Amsterdam, Season 3 (NBC)
March 4:
- Mr. Mercedes, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
March 9:
- Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Season 1-2
March 10:
- GI Joe: Retaliation, 2013
March 12:
- Resident Alien (SYFY)
March 15:
- Mr. Baseball, 1992
- Neighbors, 2014
- The Babe, 1992
March 16:
- The Change-Up, 2011
March 18:
- Come and Find Me, 2011
- TrollsTopia, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive)
March 21:
- WWE Fastlane
March 25:
- John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock Original)
March 31:
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Wedding, 2003
- U-571, 2000*