What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2022, Including ‘Twilight Saga’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’
The five “Twilight Saga” films — “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse,” “Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” and “Breaking Dawn, Part 2” — are all coming to Hulu in April. The five films focus on the love between young woman Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a coven of evil vampires. The romance fantasy films star Kristen Stewart as Bella and Robert Pattinson as Edward and are based on the books by Stephenie Morgan.
The Twilight Movies
The Twilight movies are a romantic fantasy vampire series based on the series of novels by Stephenie Meyer.
On a much different note, Andrew Garfield stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” the true-crime scripted series about the 1984 murder of a woman (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in suburban Utah. As the truth of the Mormon church’s involvement comes to light, the faith of Garfield’s character takes a hit.
Coming to Hulu in Apri 2022l:
Coming Apr 1, 2022
-
Love Me: Season 1December 26, 2021
The Mathiesons, Clara (30s), Glen (60s) and Aaron (20s), find themselves at an emotional crossroads following an unexpected event that changes their lives forever.
-
All InclusiveMarch 11, 2008
A family visits an idyllic five-star resort in the Mayan Riviera in order to spend some quality time together for the first time in many years. A series of events will affect each member of the family that will change them forever.
-
AntzOctober 2, 1998
A neurotic worker ant in love with a rebellious princess rises to unlikely stardom when he switches places with a soldier. Signing up to march in a parade, he ends up under the command of a bloodthirsty general. But he’s actually been enlisted to fight against a termite army.
-
ArmoredDecember 4, 2009
A crew of officers at an armored transport security firm risk their lives when they embark on the ultimate heist against their own company. Armed with a seemingly fool-proof plan, the men plan on making off with a fortune with harm to none. But when an unexpected witness interferes, the plan quickly unravels and all bets are off.
-
AustenlandAugust 15, 2013
Obsessed with the BBC production of “Pride and Prejudice”, a woman travels to a Jane Austen theme park in search for her perfect gentleman.
-
BattleshipApril 11, 2012
When mankind beams a radio signal into space, a reply comes from ‘Planet G’, in the form of several alien crafts that splash down in the waters off Hawaii. Lieutenant Alex Hopper is a weapons officer assigned to the USS John Paul Jones, part of an international naval coalition which becomes the world’s last hope for survival as they engage the hostile alien force of unimaginable strength. While taking on the invaders, Hopper must also try to live up to the potential that his brother, and his fiancée’s father—an Admiral—expect of him.
-
Blind DateMarch 27, 1987
When bachelor Walter Davis is set up with his sister-in-law’s pretty cousin, Nadia Gates, a seemingly average blind date turns into a chaotic night on the town. Walter’s brother, Ted, tells him not to let Nadia drink alcohol, but he dismisses the warning and her behaviour gets increasingly wild. Walter and Nadia’s numerous incidents are made even worse as her former lover David relentlessly follows them around town.
-
Blue StreakSeptember 17, 1999
Miles Logan is a jewel thief who just hit the big time by stealing a huge diamond. However, after two years in jail, he comes to find out that he hid the diamond in a police building that was being built at the time of the robbery. In an attempt to regain his diamond, he poses as an LAPD detective.
-
Boys on the SideFebruary 3, 1995
After breaking up with her girlfriend, a nightclub singer, Jane, answers a personal ad from Robin, a real estate agent with AIDS, seeking a cross-country travel partner. On their journey from New York City to Los Angeles, the two stop by Pittsburgh to pick up Robin’s friend Holly, who is trying to escape an abusive relationship. With three distinct personalities, the women must overcome their differences to help one another.
-
Brigsby BearJuly 27, 2017
Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James. When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, and he sets out to finish the story himself.
-
Get Married If You CanFebruary 14, 2014
Ana Paula catches her fiancé cheating. After a night of drinking, she wakes up far from home, not so certain she wants to go back.
-
CasperMay 26, 1995
Casper is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey arrives to communicate with Casper and his fellow spirits, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat. Casper quickly falls in love with Kat, but their budding relationship is complicated not only by his transparent state, but also by his troublemaking apparition uncles and their mischievous antics.
-
Cheech & Chong's Next MovieJuly 18, 1980
Perennially stoned Cheech and Chong tear through the city of Los Angeles, causing trouble wherever they go. After Cheech loses his job, the two pot enthusiasts head to the welfare offices where Cheech’s girlfriend, Donna, works. Instead of collecting unemployment, they find themselves thrown back on the streets, searching for a way to earn new income. But when Cheech’s cousin, “Red” Mendoza, arrives, things get even crazier.
-
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My RoomJanuary 1, 1985
Get Out of My Room, was a mockumentary in the style of This Is Spinal Tap, written and directed by Cheech Marin. In the film, he and Tommy Chong are shown attempting to finish a “video album” for their novelty record Get Out of My Room.
-
Conspiracy TheoryAugust 8, 1997
A man obsessed with conspiracy theories becomes a target after one of his theories turns out to be true. Unfortunately, in order to save himself, he has to figure out which theory it is.
-
CopycatMay 3, 1995
An agoraphobic psychologist and a female detective must work together to take down a serial killer who copies serial killers from the past.
-
CrankAugust 31, 2006
Chev Chelios, a hit man wanting to go straight, lets his latest target slip away. Then he awakes the next morning to a phone call that informs him he has been poisoned and has only an hour to live unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body while he searches for an antidote.
-
Death at a FuneralApril 15, 2010
Aaron’s father’s funeral is today at the family home, and everything goes wrong: the funeral home delivers the wrong body, his cousin accidentally drugs her fiancé, and Aaron’s successful younger brother, Ryan, flies in from New York, broke but arrogant. To top it all off, a mysterious stranger wants a word with Aaron.
-
Definitely, MaybeFebruary 8, 2008
When Will decides to tell his daughter the story of how he met her mother, he discovers that a second look at the past might also give him a second chance at the future.
-
The Dukes of HazzardAugust 5, 2005
Cousins, Bo and Luke Duke, with the help of their eye-catching cousin, Daisy and moonshine-running Uncle Jesse, try and save the family farm from being destroyed by Hazzard County’s corrupt commissioner, Boss Hogg. Their efforts constantly find the ‘Duke Boys’ eluding authorities in ‘The General Lee’, their 1969 orange Dodge Charger that keeps them one step ahead of the dimwitted antics of the small southern town’s Sheriff, Roscoe P. Coltrane.
-
Eyes Wide ShutJuly 16, 1999
After Dr. Bill Harford’s wife, Alice, admits to having sexual fantasies about a man she met, Bill becomes obsessed with having a sexual encounter. He discovers an underground sexual group and attends one of their meetings — and quickly discovers that he is in over his head.
-
The Five-Year EngagementApril 27, 2012
Exactly one year after Tom meets Violet, he surprises her with a wedding ring. By all accounts, Tom and Violet are destined for their happily ever after. However, this engaged couple just keep getting tripped up on the long walk down the aisle.
-
Fly Away HomeSeptember 13, 1996
Amy is only 13 years old when her mother is killed. She goes to Canada to live with her father, an eccentric inventor whom she barely knows. Amy is miserable in her new life… until she discovers a nest of goose eggs that were abandoned when a local forest is torn down. The eggs hatch and Amy becomes “Mama Goose”. When Winter comes, Amy, and her dad must find a way to lead the birds South…
-
Get Him to the GreekJune 4, 2010
Pinnacle records has the perfect plan to get their sinking company back on track: a comeback concert in LA featuring Aldous Snow, a fading rockstar who has dropped off the radar in recent years. Record company intern Aaron Green is faced with the monumental task of bringing his idol, out of control rock star Aldous Snow, back to LA for his comeback show.
-
Glee: The Concert MovieAugust 11, 2011
A concert documentary shot during the Glee Live! In Concert! summer 2011 tour, featuring song performances and Glee fans’ life stories and how the show influenced them.
-
HannaApril 7, 2011
Raised by her father, an ex-CIA agent, in the wilds of Finland, Hanna’s upbringing has been geared to making her the perfect assassin. Sent into the world by her father on a mission, Hanna journeys across Europe, eluding agents dispatched after her by a ruthless intelligence operative. As she nears her ultimate target, Hanna faces startling revelations about her existence.
-
Hot Shots! Part DeuxMay 21, 1993
Topper Harley is found to be working as an odd-job-man in a monastery. The CIA want him to lead a rescue mission into Iraq, to rescue the last rescue team, who went in to rescue the last rescue team—who went in to rescue hostages left behind after Desert Storm.
-
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & LarryJuly 12, 2007
Firefighters Chuck Ford and Larry Valentine are guy’s guys, loyal to the core—which is why when widower Larry asks Chuck to pose as his gay lover so that he can get domestic partner benefits for his kids, his buddy agrees. However, things get dicey when a bureaucrat comes calling, and the boys are forced to present a picture of domestic bliss.
-
In the Army NowAugust 12, 1994
Bones Conway and Jack Kaufman didn’t really know what they were in for when they enlisted in the U.S. Army; they just wanted to get a job and make some money. But these new recruits are so hapless, they run the risk of getting kicked out before their military careers even begin. Soon, though, they’re sent to the Middle East to fight for their country — which they manage to do in their own wacky ways.
-
InsomniumAugust 12, 2017
Long time friends George and Phinneas share a duplex in Los Angeles. Their Russian landlord, Mr. Romanovsky lives in the upstairs unit. George’s girlfriend Kim and her friend Olivia come over and after some drinking, they bring out a Ouija board. That night, Phinneas begins to exhibit disturbing nocturnal behaviour. As George investigates more into his friends behaviour, he suspects that his friend has become possessed by a dark entity
-
Instructions Not IncludedJuly 20, 2013
Valentin is Acapulco’s resident playboy, until a former fling leaves a baby on his doorstep and him heading with her out of Mexico.
-
The InternationalFebruary 3, 2009
An interpol agent and an attorney are determined to bring one of the world’s most powerful banks to justice. Uncovering money laundering, arms trading, and conspiracy to destabilize world governments, their investigation takes them from Berlin, Milan, New York and Istanbul. Finding themselves in a chase across the globe, their relentless tenacity puts their own lives at risk.
-
VampiresOctober 30, 1998
The church enlists a team of vampire-hunters to hunt down and destroy a group of vampires searching for an ancient relic that will allow them to exist in sunlight.
-
Just My LuckFebruary 28, 2006
Manhattanite Ashley is known to many as the luckiest woman around. After a chance encounter with a down-and-out young man, however, she realizes that she’s swapped her fortune for his.
-
KnowingMarch 19, 2009
A teacher opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son’s elementary school; in it are some chilling predictions — some that have already occurred and others that are about to — that lead him to believe his family plays a role in the events that are about to unfold.
-
Kusama : InfinitySeptember 7, 2018
Now one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Yayoi Kusama broke free of the rigid society in which she was raised, and overcame sexism, racism, and mental illness to bring her artistic vision to the world stage. At 88 she lives in a mental hospital and continues to create art.
-
LadronesOctober 9, 2015
Alejandro Toledo comes out of his retirement from crime to help a community reclaim land stolen from them by a beautiful but ruthless businesswoman and her clan.
-
Look Who's TalkingOctober 12, 1989
Mollie is a single working mother who’s out to find the perfect father for her child. Her baby, Mikey, prefers James, a cab driver turned babysitter who has what it takes to make them both happy. But Mollie won’t even consider James. It’s going to take all the tricks a baby can think of to bring them together before it’s too late.
-
LooperSeptember 26, 2012
In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past where a looper, a hired gun, like Joe is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good until the day the mob decides to close the loop, sending back Joe’s future self for assassination.
-
Love ActuallySeptember 7, 2003
‘Love Actually’ follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives, in various loosely and interrelated tales, all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.
-
Made in AmericaJanuary 6, 1993
A young black woman discovers that her father was a sperm donor, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s white.
-
Mr. Popper's PenguinsJune 17, 2011
Jim Carrey stars as Tom Popper, a successful businessman who’s clueless when it comes to the really important things in life…until he inherits six “adorable” penguins, each with its own unique personality. Soon Tom’s rambunctious roommates turn his swank New York apartment into a snowy winter wonderland — and the rest of his world upside-down.
-
Dirty MovieFebruary 15, 2011
An outrageous cut-rate producer, Charlie LaRue (Christopher Meloni) is about to fulfill his lifelong dream to make a movie about the most offensive, dirtiest jokes ever told.
-
The NegotiatorJuly 29, 1998
The police try to arrest expert hostage negotiator Danny Roman, who insists he’s being framed for his partner’s murder in what he believes is an elaborate conspiracy. Thinking there’s evidence in the Internal Affairs offices that might clear him, he takes everyone in the office hostage and demands that another well-known negotiator be brought in to handle the situation and secretly investigate the conspiracy.
-
Night RaidersOctober 8, 2021
The year is 2043. A military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are property of the State. A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a State children’s academy and get her daughter back. Night Raiders is a female-driven dystopian drama about resilience, courage and love.
-
Open RangeAugust 29, 2003
A former gunslinger is forced to take up arms again when he and his cattle crew are threatened by a corrupt lawman.
-
Peggy Sue Got MarriedOctober 10, 1986
Peggy Sue faints at a high school reunion. When she wakes up she finds herself in her own past, just before she finished school.
-
PhantomJanuary 3, 2013
The haunted Captain of a Soviet submarine holds the fate of the world in his hands. Forced to leave his family behind, he is charged with leading a covert mission cloaked in mystery.
-
Postcards From the EdgeSeptember 14, 1990
Substance-addicted Hollywood actress, Suzanne Vale is on the skids. After a spell at a detox centre her film company insists as a condition of continuing to employ her that she live with her mother, herself once a star and now a champion drinker. Such a set-up is bad news for Suzanne who has struggled for years to get out of her mother’s shadow, and who still treats her like a child. Despite these and other problems, Suzanne begins to see the funny side of her situation, and also realises that not only do daughters have mothers—mothers do too.
-
The Power of OneMarch 27, 1992
PK, an English orphan terrorized for his family’s political beliefs in Africa, turns to his only friend, a kindly world-wise prisoner, Geel Piet. Geel teaches him how to box with the motto “fight with your fists and lead with your heart”. As he grows to manhood, PK uses these words to take on the system and the injustices he sees around him - and finds that one person really can make a difference.
-
Practical MagicOctober 16, 1998
Sally and Gillian Owens, born into a magical family, have mostly avoided witchcraft themselves. But when Gillian’s vicious boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov, dies unexpectedly, the Owens sisters give themselves a crash course in hard magic. With policeman Gary Hallet growing suspicious, the girls struggle to resurrect Angelov — and unwittingly inject his corpse with an evil spirit that threatens to end their family line.
-
RadioOctober 24, 2003
High school football coach, Harold Jones befriends Radio, a mentally-challenged man who becomes a student at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, South Carolina. Their friendship extends over several decades, where Radio transforms from a shy, tormented man into an inspiration to his community.
-
Ramona and BeezusJuly 23, 2010
Ramona is a little girl with a very big imagination and a nose for mischief. Her playful antics keep everyone in her loving family on their toes, including her older sister Beezus, who’s just trying to survive her first year of high school. Through all the ups and downs of childhood, Ramona and Beezus learn that anything’s possible when you believe in yourself and rely on each other.
-
Runaway JuryJanuary 16, 2003
A juror on the inside and a woman on the outside manipulate a court trial involving a major gun manufacturer.
-
The RunawaysMarch 19, 2010
Joan Jett and Cherie Currie, two rebellious teenagers from Southern California, become the frontwomen for the Runaways — the now-legendary group that paved the way for future generations of female rockers. Under the Svengali-like influence of impresario Kim Fowley, the band becomes a huge success.
-
Scooby-DooJune 14, 2002
The Mystery Inc. gang have gone their separate ways and have been apart for two years, until they each receive an invitation to Spooky Island. Not knowing that the others have also been invited, they show up and discover an amusement park that affects young visitors in very strange ways.
-
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters UnleashedMarch 24, 2004
When Mystery, Inc. are guests of honor at the grand opening of the Coolsville Museum of Criminology, a masked villain shows up and creates havoc before stealing the costumes of the gang’s most notorious villains…Could it be that their nemesis, mad scientist Jonathan Jacobo has returned and is trying to recreate their deadliest foes?
-
ShrekMay 18, 2001
It ain’t easy bein’ green — especially if you’re a likable (albeit smelly) ogre named Shrek. On a mission to retrieve a gorgeous princess from the clutches of a fire-breathing dragon, Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.
-
Shrek 2May 19, 2004
Shrek, Fiona and Donkey set off to Far, Far Away to meet Fiona’s mother and father. But not everyone is happy. Shrek and the King find it hard to get along, and there’s tension in the marriage. The fairy godmother discovers that Shrek has married Fiona instead of her Son Prince Charming and sets about destroying their marriage.
-
The SiegeNovember 6, 1998
The secret US abduction of a suspected terrorist from his Middle East homeland leads to a wave of terrorist attacks in New York. An FBI senior agent and his team attempt to locate and decommission the enemy cells, but must also deal with an Army General gone rogue and a female CIA agent of uncertain loyalties.
-
Single White FemaleAugust 14, 1992
Attractive Manhattanite Allison Jones has it all: a handsome beau, a rent-controlled apartment, and a promising career as a fashion designer. When boyfriend Sam proves unfaithful, Allison strikes out on her own but must use the classifieds to seek out a roommate in order to keep her spacious digs.
-
SnakeheadOctober 29, 2021
Sister Tse is brought to New York by a Snakehead, a human smuggler. Although she is indebted to the crime family responsible for her transport, her survival instincts help her gain favor with the matriarch, and she rises quickly in the ranks. Soon Tse must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America—to find the child that was taken from her. In the end, Sister Tse must draw on the strength she found in transforming her victimhood into power.
-
StaySeptember 24, 2005
Psychiatrist Sam Foster has a new patient, Henry Letham, who claims to be suicidal. In trying to diagnose him, Sam visits Henry’s prior therapist and also finds Henry’s mother — even though Henry has said that he murdered both of his parents. As reality starts to contradict fact, Sam spirals into an unstable mental state. Then he finds a clue as to how and when Henry may try to kill himself, and races to try to stop him.
-
The Tailor of PanamaMarch 30, 2001
A British spy is banished to Panama after having an affair with an ambassador’s mistress. Once there he makes connection with a local tailor with a nefarious past and connections to all of the top political and gangster figures in Panama. The tailor also has a wife, who works for the Panamanian president and a huge debt. The mission is to learn what the President intends to do with the Canal.
-
That's My BoyJune 14, 2012
While in his teens, Donny fathered a son, Todd, and raised him as a single parent up until Todd’s 18th birthday. Now, after not seeing each other for years, Todd’s world comes crashing down when Donny resurfaces just before Todd’s wedding.
-
Think Like a ManApril 16, 2012
The balance of power in four couples’ relationships is upset when the women start using the advice in Steve Harvey’s book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, to get more of what they want from their men. When the men realize that the women have gotten a hold of their relationship “playbook,” they decide that the best defense is a good offense and come up with a plan to use this information to their advantage.
-
Three FugitivesJanuary 27, 1989
On his first day after being released from jail for 14 armed bank robberies, Lucas finds himself caught up in someone else’s robbery. Perry has decided to hold up the local bank to raise money so that he can keep his daughter, Meg, and get her the treatment she needs. Dugan, a detective, assumes Lucas helped plan the robbery, and hence Lucas, Perry and Meg become three fugitives.
-
TwilightNovember 20, 2008
When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire. Despite Edward’s repeated cautions, Bella can’t stay away from him, a fatal move that endangers her own life.
-
The Twilight Saga: New MoonNovember 18, 2009
Forks, Washington resident Bella Swan is reeling from the departure of her vampire love, Edward Cullen, and finds comfort in her friendship with Jacob Black, a werewolf. But before she knows it, she’s thrust into a centuries-old conflict, and her desire to be with Edward at any cost leads her to take greater and greater risks.
-
The Twilight Saga: EclipseJune 23, 2010
Bella once again finds herself surrounded by danger as Seattle is ravaged by a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire continues her quest for revenge. In the midst of it all, she is forced to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with Jacob, knowing that her decision has the potential to ignite the ageless struggle between vampire and werewolf. With her graduation quickly approaching, Bella is confronted with the most important decision of her life.
-
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1November 16, 2011
The new found married bliss of Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen is cut short when a series of betrayals and misfortunes threatens to destroy their world.
-
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2November 13, 2012
After the birth of Renesmee, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.
-
Vertical LimitDecember 8, 2000
Trapped near the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, Annie Garrett radios to base camp for help. Brother Peter hears Annie’s message and assembles a team to save her and her group before they succumb to K2’s unforgiving elements. But, as Annie lays injured in an icy cavern, the rescuers face several terrifying events that could end the rescue attempt — and their lives.
-
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox StoryDecember 21, 2007
Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox follows a long and winding road to music stardom. Dewey perseveres through changing musical styles, an addiction to nearly every drug known and bouts of uncontrollable rage.
-
WatchmenMarch 4, 2009
In a gritty and alternate 1985 the glory days of costumed vigilantes have been brought to a close by a government crackdown, but after one of the masked veterans is brutally murdered, an investigation into the killer is initiated. The reunited heroes set out to prevent their own destruction, but in doing so uncover a sinister plot that puts all of humanity in grave danger.
-
Coming Apr 3, 2022
-
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationJanuary 11, 2021
34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up… He’s in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he’ll live a life he won’t regret!
Season 2
Coming Apr 4, 2022
-
Madagascar: A Little WildSeptember 7, 2020
The early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo, as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.
Season 7
Coming Apr 5, 2022
-
The Croods: Family TreeSeptember 23, 2021
This all ages animated series continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on an idyllic farm in prehistory. We follow the families on a journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends as they encounter hilarious misadventures and slowly overcome their differences to turn a treehouse divided into a treehome united.
Season 2
-
Monster Family 2January 13, 2021
To free Baba Yaga and Renfield from the clutches of Monster Hunter Mila Starr, the Wishbone Family once more transforms into a Vampire, Frankenstein’s Monster, a Mummy and a Werewolf but when aided by their three pet bats, the Monster Family zooms around the world again to save their friends, make new monstrous acquaintances.
Coming Apr 6, 2022
-
The Hardy Boys: Season 2April 4, 2022
When Frank and Joe Hardy arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives. In doing so, they stumble upon something much more sinister - something only the Hardy Boys can stop.
Coming Apr 7, 2022
-
The DropoutOctober 2, 1982
Detective Seiji Otaki is determined to find the psychopathic killer of a young woman who was ostensibly a student but in reality a high-priced prostitute. Even though he has been taken off the case for beating up a suspect, he refuses to let it go and recruits his mistress to act as a decoy for the killer. Her involvement turns out to be a fatal mistake, and when her husband gets out of prison, Detective Otaki is in worse trouble than ever.
-
Platinum End: Season 1October 8, 2021
As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.
-
AgnesDecember 10, 2021
Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith.
Coming Apr 8, 2022
-
Woke: Season 2April 8, 2022
Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?
-
Let the Right One InJanuary 26, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
Coming Apr 9, 2022
-
American SicarioDecember 10, 2021
The story of the rise and fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.
Coming Apr 10, 2022
-
The Hating GameDecember 9, 2021
Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him.
Coming Apr 11, 2022
-
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11May 19, 2021
A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide.
Coming Apr 13, 2022
-
The Family Law: Season 1January 14, 2016
Through the eyes of 14-year-old Benjamin, and set over the course of a long, hot, Queensland summer, the Law family navigate a series of sometimes disastrous events which become memorable milestones, and serve as a reminder that at the end of the day family can sometimes feel more like a sentence than a choice.
-
To Tell the TruthJune 14, 2016
A modern reimagination of the classic game show. In each round, a celebrity panel will be presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the others are not.
Season 8
Coming Apr 14, 2022
-
The KardashiansApril 14, 2022
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
Coming Apr 15, 2022
-
Black DeathJune 7, 2010
As the plague decimates medieval Europe, rumours circulate of a village immune from the plague. There is talk of a necromancer who leads the village and is able to raise the dead. A fearsome knight joined by a cohort of soldiers and a young monk are charged by the church to investigate. Their journey is filled with danger, but it’s upon entering the village that their true horror begins.
-
ComplianceAugust 23, 2012
On a particularly busy day at a suburban Ohio fast food restaurant, manager Sandra receives a phone call from a police officer saying that an employee has stolen money from a customer.
-
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National LampoonJanuary 25, 2015
A look at the history of the American comedy publication and production company, National Lampoon, from its beginning in the 1970s to 2010, featuring rare and never before seen footage, this is the mind boggling story of The National Lampoon from its subversive and electrifying beginnings, to rebirth as an unlikely Hollywood heavyweight, and beyond. A humour empire like no other, the impact of the magazines irreverent, often shocking, sensibility was nothing short of seismic: this is an institution whose (drunk stoned brilliant) alumni left their fingerprints all over popular culture. Both insanely great and breathtakingly innovative, The National Lampoon created the foundation of modern comic sensibility by setting the bar in comedy impossibly high.
Coming Apr 20, 2022
-
Mayans M.C.: Season 4April 19, 2022
Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.
Coming Apr 21, 2022
-
Captive AudienceNovember 22, 2011
CAPTIVE AUDIENCE, the most depraved of this trilogy, shows the horror of compliance.
Coming Apr 23, 2022
-
In the Heart of the SeaNovember 20, 2015
In the winter of 1820, the New England whaling ship Essex is assaulted by something no one could believe—a whale of mammoth size and will, and an almost human sense of vengeance.
Coming Apr 27, 2022
-
Holey Moley: Season 4May 3, 2022
It’s mini-golf like you’ve never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups.
Episode 1
Coming Apr 28, 2022
-
Under the Banner of HeavenApril 28, 2022
A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.
Coming Apr 29, 2022
-
-
PermanentDecember 15, 2017
This comedy, set in 1983 in small town Virginia, centers around a 13 year old and her family. The story of a hairstyle gone incredibly wrong and a young girl’s plight to fit in while encountering bullies at a new school.
