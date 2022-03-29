What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2022, Including ‘Twilight Saga’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

The five “Twilight Saga” films — “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse,” “Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” and “Breaking Dawn, Part 2” — are all coming to Hulu in April. The five films focus on the love between young woman Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a coven of evil vampires. The romance fantasy films star Kristen Stewart as Bella and Robert Pattinson as Edward and are based on the books by Stephenie Morgan.

On a much different note, Andrew Garfield stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” the true-crime scripted series about the 1984 murder of a woman (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in suburban Utah. As the truth of the Mormon church’s involvement comes to light, the faith of Garfield’s character takes a hit.

Coming to Hulu in Apri 2022l:

Coming Apr 3, 2022 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation January 11, 2021 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up… He’s in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he’ll live a life he won’t regret! Season 2

Coming Apr 4, 2022 Madagascar: A Little Wild September 7, 2020 The early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo, as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. Season 7

Coming Apr 5, 2022 The Croods: Family Tree September 23, 2021 This all ages animated series continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on an idyllic farm in prehistory. We follow the families on a journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends as they encounter hilarious misadventures and slowly overcome their differences to turn a treehouse divided into a treehome united. Season 2

Monster Family 2 January 13, 2021 To free Baba Yaga and Renfield from the clutches of Monster Hunter Mila Starr, the Wishbone Family once more transforms into a Vampire, Frankenstein’s Monster, a Mummy and a Werewolf but when aided by their three pet bats, the Monster Family zooms around the world again to save their friends, make new monstrous acquaintances.

Coming Apr 6, 2022 The Hardy Boys: Season 2 April 4, 2022 When Frank and Joe Hardy arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives. In doing so, they stumble upon something much more sinister - something only the Hardy Boys can stop.

Coming Apr 7, 2022 The Dropout October 2, 1982 Detective Seiji Otaki is determined to find the psychopathic killer of a young woman who was ostensibly a student but in reality a high-priced prostitute. Even though he has been taken off the case for beating up a suspect, he refuses to let it go and recruits his mistress to act as a decoy for the killer. Her involvement turns out to be a fatal mistake, and when her husband gets out of prison, Detective Otaki is in worse trouble than ever.

Platinum End: Season 1 October 8, 2021 As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

Agnes December 10, 2021 Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith.

Coming Apr 8, 2022 Woke: Season 2 April 8, 2022 Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?

Let the Right One In January 26, 2008 Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building. This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”

Coming Apr 9, 2022 American Sicario December 10, 2021 The story of the rise and fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.

Coming Apr 10, 2022 The Hating Game December 9, 2021 Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him.

Coming Apr 11, 2022 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 11 May 19, 2021 A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide.

Coming Apr 13, 2022 The Family Law: Season 1 January 14, 2016 Through the eyes of 14-year-old Benjamin, and set over the course of a long, hot, Queensland summer, the Law family navigate a series of sometimes disastrous events which become memorable milestones, and serve as a reminder that at the end of the day family can sometimes feel more like a sentence than a choice.

To Tell the Truth June 14, 2016 A modern reimagination of the classic game show. In each round, a celebrity panel will be presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the others are not. Season 8

Coming Apr 14, 2022 The Kardashians April 14, 2022 The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Coming Apr 15, 2022 Black Death June 7, 2010 As the plague decimates medieval Europe, rumours circulate of a village immune from the plague. There is talk of a necromancer who leads the village and is able to raise the dead. A fearsome knight joined by a cohort of soldiers and a young monk are charged by the church to investigate. Their journey is filled with danger, but it’s upon entering the village that their true horror begins.

Compliance August 23, 2012 On a particularly busy day at a suburban Ohio fast food restaurant, manager Sandra receives a phone call from a police officer saying that an employee has stolen money from a customer.

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon January 25, 2015 A look at the history of the American comedy publication and production company, National Lampoon, from its beginning in the 1970s to 2010, featuring rare and never before seen footage, this is the mind boggling story of The National Lampoon from its subversive and electrifying beginnings, to rebirth as an unlikely Hollywood heavyweight, and beyond. A humour empire like no other, the impact of the magazines irreverent, often shocking, sensibility was nothing short of seismic: this is an institution whose (drunk stoned brilliant) alumni left their fingerprints all over popular culture. Both insanely great and breathtakingly innovative, The National Lampoon created the foundation of modern comic sensibility by setting the bar in comedy impossibly high.

Coming Apr 20, 2022 Mayans M.C.: Season 4 April 19, 2022 Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Coming Apr 21, 2022 Captive Audience November 22, 2011 CAPTIVE AUDIENCE, the most depraved of this trilogy, shows the horror of compliance.

Coming Apr 23, 2022 In the Heart of the Sea November 20, 2015 In the winter of 1820, the New England whaling ship Essex is assaulted by something no one could believe—a whale of mammoth size and will, and an almost human sense of vengeance.

Coming Apr 27, 2022 Holey Moley: Season 4 May 3, 2022 It’s mini-golf like you’ve never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups. Episode 1

Coming Apr 28, 2022 Under the Banner of Heaven April 28, 2022 A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Coming Apr 29, 2022 Crush March 13, 2013 A secret admirer’s crush on a high school athlete takes a fatal turn.

Permanent December 15, 2017 This comedy, set in 1983 in small town Virginia, centers around a 13 year old and her family. The story of a hairstyle gone incredibly wrong and a young girl’s plight to fit in while encountering bullies at a new school.

Stream the entire “Twilight Saga” on Hulu in April: