What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022, Including ‘Tell Me Lies,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, ‘The Last Duel’

Produced by Emma Roberts, original three-episode series “Tell Me Lies” premieres on Hulu on Sept. 7. It follows an obsessive relationship over eight years. Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, but their union becomes so addictive it impacts everyone around them.

Watch the “Tell Me Lies” trailer:

Also coming to the streamer in September is Season 5 of the dystopian thriller “The Handmaid’s Tale” starring Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss. Premiering on Sept. 14, this season focuses on the consequences of killing Commander Waterford, as Gilead’s influence enters Canada while June, Luke, and Moira are busy fighting from a distance.

Also arriving on Hulu on Sept. 14 is Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” In the film, a 14th-century woman (played by Emmy-winner Jodie Comer) bravely accuses her husband’s former friend of sexual assault. Starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver as battling lords who can only resolve their differences in a duel to the death. Ben Affleck also stars in the film.

Sept. 1 | TV Shows

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1

America’s Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bloods: Season 2B

Born This Way: Complete Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1

City Confidential: Complete Season 1

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 3

Crime 360: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms July 13, 2011 Dance Moms is an American dance reality series that debuted on Lifetime on July 13, 2011. Created by Collins Avenue Productions, it is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and follows children’s early careers in dance show business, and their mothers. A spinoff series, Dance Moms: Miami, set in Miami at Victor Smalley and Angel Armas’ dance studio, Stars Dance Studio, premiered on April 3, 2012, and was cancelled in September 2012 after eight episodes. On October 10, 2012, Lifetime announced that they had picked up Dance Moms for a third season, consisting of 26 episodes, which debuted on January 1, 2013.

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2

Divided States: Complete Season 1

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 2

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1

Food Porn: Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2

Found: Complete Season 1

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1

I Survived … Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 2

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2

Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2

Married at First Sight July 8, 2014 The cart comes way before the horse in the reality series “Married at First Sight.” Based on a hit Danish format, “Married…” features people who agree to participate in an extreme experiment: Each covenants legal marriage with a complete stranger. Specialists — including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist — use scientific matchmaking methods to determine each couple, who will not have met or had contact with each other until the wedding day. The series then documents the relationships, including honeymoons and other relatable events of married life. After several weeks, each couple must decide whether to remain together or go their individual ways.

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1

Mobsters: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1

Sell This House: Complete Season 1

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Swamp People: Complete Season 10

Taking the Stand S1

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2

Complete Season 1 World Food Championships: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

Sept. 1 | Movies

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hostel Movies Hostel is a 2005 American horror film written and directed by Eli Roth. It stars Jay Hernandez and was produced by Mike Fleiss, Eli Roth, and Chris Briggs, with Boaz Yakin, Scott Spiegel, and Quentin Tarantino as executive producers. It is the first installment of the Hostel trilogy, followed by Hostel: Part II (2007) and Hostel: Part III (2011). The film tells the story of two college students traveling across Europe, who find themselves preyed upon by a mysterious group that tortures and kills kidnapped victims.

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Sept. 2 Cuttputlli (2022)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019) Sept. 3 Active Measures (2018) Sept. 4 Stratton (2017) Sept. 5 You’re Not You (2014) Sept. 6 Petite Maman (2021)

Tell Me Lies September 7, 2022 When Lucy Albright arrives on the campus of her small college, away from her mother whom she’s never forgiven for an act of betrayal in her early teen years, Lucy embraces college life and all it has to offer. But everything changes when she meets Stephen DeMarco, who has a mysterious past of his own. Their addicting entanglement will have consequences they never could have imagined.

Sept. 7 Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015) Sept. 8 Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018) Sept. 9 Wild Horses (2015) Sept. 10 Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022) Sept. 11 In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015) Sept. 12 Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013) Sept. 13 Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

The Handmaid’s Tale April 26, 2017 Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel. This harrowing series features dynamite performances from Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. The show’s first season won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Sept. 14 The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021) Sept. 15 2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere Sept. 16 I Think We’re Alone Now (2018) Sept. 19 Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere Sept. 20 Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017) Sept. 21 The Resident: Season 6 Premiere Sept. 22 The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere

9/22/22 Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere

LEGO Masters: Season 3 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

The Kardashians April 14, 2022 The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.