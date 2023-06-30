What’s Coming to Pluto TV in July 2023: ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise, ‘A Soldier’s Story,’ July 4th Celebrations

July brings new channels to Pluto TV, including the Godzilla Channel, which features 30 films, such as “Godzilla Vs. King Chidorah” and “Godzilla vs. Biollante,” as well as the 1998-2000 animated adventure “Godzilla: The Series.” The Hollywood Squares Channel is also debuting. Celebrities in nine separate tic-tac-toe boxes provide right — and wrong — answers to contestants longing to hear “circle gets the square!”

July continues the streamer’s Summer Popcorn Movies with the “Mission Impossible” franchise starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Cruise has played the super-fit spy since 1996, as well as produced the series. The seventh iteration, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1,” has a theatrical release date of July 12.

Check out the first “Mission Impossible” trailer

“The Soldier’s Story,” a gripping 1984 drama nominated for three Academy Awards, is a jarring mystery about the death of a black sergeant stationed at a segregated Louisiana base commanded by white officers during WWII. A black Army investigator (Howard E. Rollins Jr.) discovers more than he bargained for in his investigation. Adolph Caeser, Art Evans, Denzel Washington, and David Alan Grier co-star.

Watch “A Soldier’s Story” trailer

Movies Coming in July:

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Top Gun

Jack Reacher

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Terminator Genysis

Old School

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Fighting Temptations

Good Burger

Boomerang

Harlem Nights

Clue

Demolition Man

Tango & Cash

Interview With the Vampire

Risky Business

Air Force One

Hancock

The Patriot

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Sleepless

Final Destination 1-3

City Slickers

Glory

Awakenings

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

The Fisher King

Flatliners

Moon

The Net

Premonition

Snatch

Punchline

A Soldier’s Story

Wild Things

Two If By Sea

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

The Raven

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence

Arrival

The Back-Up Plan

Beavis & Butt-Head Do America

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Guilt Trip

The Ring

There Will Be Blood

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Adventureland

The Brothers Grimm

No Country for Old Men

Chocolat

Paid in Full

The Green Knight

Minari

The Farewell

After Yang

C’mon C’mon

The Humans

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Courier

Vice (2018)

The Last Five Years

Lawless

Gamer

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Jexi

USA & The Fourth of July

Fourth of July Marathons July 2-4: Historic Homes Marathon on This Old House

Historic Homes Marathon on This Old House July 4: on Food TV: America’s Most Delicious, A Cook’s Tour, Fearless In The Kitchen, License To Grill, Perfect, Road Grill, Watts on the Grill, Ainsley’s BBQ shows July 1st - TV Military The Battle of Gettysburg

The Civil War

Gettysburg: The Final Measure of Devotion July 4th Movies Hallmark Movies & More: When Sparks Fly, Kiss at Pine Lake

Pluto TV Spotlight: The Patriot, Glory, Saving Private Ryan, 13 Hours

Pluto TV Action: Top Gun, Air Force One, Flight of the Intruder

Pluto TV Reaction: Ghost in the Shell, Terminator Genisys, The Island

Pluto TV Comedy: Tropic Thunder, Top Secret, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

July 8: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Live on the MLB Channel

TV and Movies

Pluto TV Animals! Great White Shark

Shark Squad

Gordon Ramsey: Shark Bait, Predators of a Different Kind

Search for the Great Sharks

Secrets of the Giant Shark

Shark Man With Riley Elliot

Shark Squad

Shark Wranglers

July 15-16: Baby Shark Weekend on Baby Shark TV Nerd Heaven July 2nd: World UFO Day

Mork & Mindy marathon Christmas in July Hallmark Movies & More and Pluto TV Love Stories: A Majestic Christma

It’s Christmas, Carol!

The Wishing Tree

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Santa Suit

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

Fallen Angel Pluto Drama Arrival

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

RiffTrax Live: Plan 9 From Outer Space