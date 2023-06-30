What’s Coming to Pluto TV in July 2023: ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise, ‘A Soldier’s Story,’ July 4th Celebrations
July brings new channels to Pluto TV, including the Godzilla Channel, which features 30 films, such as “Godzilla Vs. King Chidorah” and “Godzilla vs. Biollante,” as well as the 1998-2000 animated adventure “Godzilla: The Series.” The Hollywood Squares Channel is also debuting. Celebrities in nine separate tic-tac-toe boxes provide right — and wrong — answers to contestants longing to hear “circle gets the square!”
July continues the streamer’s Summer Popcorn Movies with the “Mission Impossible” franchise starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Cruise has played the super-fit spy since 1996, as well as produced the series. The seventh iteration, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1,” has a theatrical release date of July 12.
Check out the first “Mission Impossible” trailer
“The Soldier’s Story,” a gripping 1984 drama nominated for three Academy Awards, is a jarring mystery about the death of a black sergeant stationed at a segregated Louisiana base commanded by white officers during WWII. A black Army investigator (Howard E. Rollins Jr.) discovers more than he bargained for in his investigation. Adolph Caeser, Art Evans, Denzel Washington, and David Alan Grier co-star.
Watch “A Soldier’s Story” trailer
Movies Coming in July:
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Top Gun
- Jack Reacher
- Forrest Gump
- Saving Private Ryan
- Terminator Genysis
- Old School
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- The Fighting Temptations
- Good Burger
- Boomerang
- Harlem Nights
- Clue
- Demolition Man
- Tango & Cash
- Interview With the Vampire
- Risky Business
- Air Force One
- Hancock
- The Patriot
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
- Sleepless
- Final Destination 1-3
- City Slickers
- Glory
- Awakenings
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- The Fisher King
- Flatliners
- Moon
- The Net
- Premonition
- Snatch
- Punchline
- A Soldier’s Story
- Wild Things
- Two If By Sea
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Oculus
- The Raven
- A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
- Arrival
- The Back-Up Plan
- Beavis & Butt-Head Do America
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Guilt Trip
- The Ring
- There Will Be Blood
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Adventureland
- The Brothers Grimm
- No Country for Old Men
- Chocolat
- Paid in Full
- The Green Knight
- Minari
- The Farewell
- After Yang
- C’mon C’mon
- The Humans
- Gloria Bell
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Courier
- Vice (2018)
- The Last Five Years
- Lawless
- Gamer
- Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
- Jexi
USA & The Fourth of July
Fourth of July Marathons
- July 2-4: Historic Homes Marathon on This Old House
- July 4: on Food TV: America’s Most Delicious, A Cook’s Tour, Fearless In The Kitchen, License To Grill, Perfect, Road Grill, Watts on the Grill, Ainsley’s BBQ shows
July 1st - TV Military
- The Battle of Gettysburg
- The Civil War
- Gettysburg: The Final Measure of Devotion
July 4th Movies
-
Hallmark Movies & More: When Sparks Fly, Kiss at Pine Lake
-
Pluto TV Spotlight: The Patriot, Glory, Saving Private Ryan, 13 Hours
-
Pluto TV Action: Top Gun, Air Force One, Flight of the Intruder
-
Pluto TV Reaction: Ghost in the Shell, Terminator Genisys, The Island
-
Pluto TV Comedy: Tropic Thunder, Top Secret, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
-
July 8: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Live on the MLB Channel
TV and Movies
Pluto TV Animals!
- Great White Shark
- Shark Squad
- Gordon Ramsey: Shark Bait, Predators of a Different Kind
- Search for the Great Sharks
- Secrets of the Giant Shark
- Shark Man With Riley Elliot
- Shark Squad
- Shark Wranglers
- July 15-16: Baby Shark Weekend on Baby Shark TV
Nerd Heaven
- July 2nd: World UFO Day
- Mork & Mindy marathon
Christmas in July
Hallmark Movies & More and Pluto TV Love Stories:
- A Majestic Christma
- It’s Christmas, Carol!
- The Wishing Tree
- The Town Christmas Forgot
- The Santa Suit
- Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle
- Fallen Angel
Pluto Drama
- Arrival
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- RiffTrax Live: Plan 9 From Outer Space
