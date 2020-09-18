What’s Coming To Tubi in October 2020, including ‘The Soloist’ and ‘Kate & Leopold’

Fresh off the announcement that Tubi hit 33 million users and launched “Tubi en Español” — it’s now revealed its October line-up.

Tubi draws an eclectic program next month, from Tom Hanks in the papal thriller “The Da Vinci Code” to an early Kate Hudson-Hugh Jackman time-travel romcom “Kate & Leopold.” Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr. takes a more serious turn in “The Soloist,” the poignant true story of Nathaniel Ayers, a child prodigy and gifted cellist who developed schizophrenia and became homeless. Downey plays the journalist who writes his story and tries to help him. Jamie Foxx stars as Nathaniel.

Coming to Tubi on October 1, 2020

Action & Thriller

Bleeding Steel (2017)

White House Down (2013)

Wind River (2017)

Sin City (2005)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Trust (2016)

Comedy

13 Going on 30 (2004)

And So It Goes (2014)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Hector & The Search for Happiness (2014)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Drama

Cadillac Records (2008)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

The Soloist (2009)

Horror & Sci-Fi

Cloverfield (2008)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Hostel 3 (2011)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Resident Evil (2002)

The Eye (2008)

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Kids & Family

Tarzan (2013)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Free Birds (2013)

LEGO Masters - Season 1

Monster Trucks (2016)

