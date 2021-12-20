Where Did My Channels Go? YouTube TV Subscribers May Need to Manually Re-Add Temporarily Lost Disney Channels

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you probably know by now that the service fought with Disney over the weekend and more than 17 Disney-owned channels briefly disappeared. Now, the channels have been restored, but if you use a custom channel guide, you’ll have to manually re-add them.

When YouTube TV adds new channels (usually without much fanfare), they are added at the bottom of your available channels list. Unless you manually click a button to add them, they won’t appear in your standard lineup.

How to Re-Add Disney-Owned Channels

Go to YouTube TV or open the YouTube TV app

Click on your profile icon in the upper right corner

Click Settings

Click Live guide

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Click the buttons next to the channels you’d like to add

Drag them into place where you’d like to see them in your lineup

This process is unfortunately tedious with so many channels, so it’s a bit easier with a mouse than your phone.

You’ll have to do this process with each channel you’d like added to your lineup. These are the channels that need to be replaced:

ABC

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

ACC Network

SEC Network

One benefit of this exercise is that you can do some December “spring cleaning” of your channel lineup. Clear out any channels you don’t watch or cluster some together by topic. The YouTube TV navigation system is often superior to other streaming services, but if you like the familiar exercise of scrolling through channels, the ability to sort, include or exclude channels is pretty great.