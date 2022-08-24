Which NFL Games Will Be on Amazon Prime Video in 2022?

Starting this season, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. The first game features two high-powered AFC West rivals as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prime Video doesn’t have any games in Week 1 of the schedule. It also skips a game on Thanksgiving Day (Week 12).

Each game will also be televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces, and can be accessed with an over-the-air antenna.

2022 Prime Video NFL Schedule