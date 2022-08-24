Which NFL Games Will Be on Amazon Prime Video in 2022?
Starting this season, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. The first game features two high-powered AFC West rivals as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Prime Video doesn’t have any games in Week 1 of the schedule. It also skips a game on Thanksgiving Day (Week 12).
Each game will also be televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces, and can be accessed with an over-the-air antenna.
2022 Prime Video NFL Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Sept. 15
|8:15 EDT
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Sept. 22
|8:15 EDT
|Steelers at Browns
|Sept. 29
|8:15 EDT
|Dolphins at Bengals
|Oct. 6
|8:15 EDT
|Colts at Broncos
|Oct. 13
|8:15 EDT
|Commanders at Bears
|Oct. 20
|8:15 EDT
|Saints at Cardinals
|Oct. 27
|8:15 EDT
|Ravens at Buccaneers
|Nov. 3
|8:15 EDT
|Eagles at Texans
|Nov. 10
|8:15 EST
|Falcons at Panthers
|Nov. 17
|8:15 EST
|Titans at Packers
|Dec. 1
|8:15 EST
|Bills at Patriots
|Dec. 8
|8:15 EST
|Raiders at Rams
|Dec. 15
|8:15 EST
|49ers at Seahawks
|Dec. 22
|8:15 EST
|Jaguars at Jets
|Dec. 29
|8:15 EST
|Cowboys at Titans
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.