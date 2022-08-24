 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

Which NFL Games Will Be on Amazon Prime Video in 2022?

Ben Bowman

Starting this season, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. The first game features two high-powered AFC West rivals as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prime Video doesn’t have any games in Week 1 of the schedule. It also skips a game on Thanksgiving Day (Week 12).

Each game will also be televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces, and can be accessed with an over-the-air antenna.

2022 Prime Video NFL Schedule

Date Time Matchup
Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs
Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns
Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals
Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos
Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears
Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals
Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers
Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans
Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers
Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers
Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots
Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams
Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks
Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets
Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans
30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.