Which NFL Games Will Be on Prime Video in 2023?

For the second year running, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of NFL’s Thursday Night Football. The Amazon streamer will host the Indianapolis Colts’ final preseason game against defending the NFC East Division champions Philadelphia Eagles, and then it’s straight ahead to the regular season as the League’s 32 teams bet big on their road to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

There will be no game for Week One, but starting on Week Two, Prime Video will stream 16 games throughout the 2023 NFL Season, kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 EDT when the 2022 NFC North Division champion Minnesota Vikings head east to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles.

And unlike last year, instead of fully skipping a Thanksgiving Week matchup, Thursday Night Football will become Black Friday Football for the first time ever when the Miami Dolphins skip the shopping to play AFC East rival New Jersey Jets on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

All games can be accessed on your device of choice via the Prime Video app, on NFL+, and also televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces.

2023 Prime Video NFL Schedule

Date Time Matchup Aug. 24 8:15 EDT Colts @ Eagles* Sept. 14 8:15 EDT Vikings @ Eagles Sept. 21 8:15 EDT Giants @ 49ers Sept. 28 8:15 EDT Lions @ Packers Oct. 5 8:15 EDT Bears @ Commanders Oct. 12 8:15 EDT Broncos @ Chiefs Oct. 19 8:15 EDT Jaguars @ Saints Oct. 26 8:15 EDT Buccaneers @ Bills Nov. 2 8:15 EDT Titans @ Steelers Nov. 9 8:15 EST Panthers @ Bears Nov. 16 8:15 EST Bengals @ Ravens Nov. 24 3:00 EST Dolphins @ Jets Nov. 30 8:15 EST Seahawks @ Cowboys Dec. 7 8:15 EST Patriots @ Steelers Dec. 14 8:15 EST Chargers @ Raiders Dec. 21 8:15 EST Saints @ Rams Dec. 28 8:15 EST Jets @ Browns

*denotes a preseason game