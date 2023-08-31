Which NFL Games Will Be on Prime Video in 2023?
For the second year running, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of NFL’s Thursday Night Football. The Amazon streamer will host the Indianapolis Colts’ final preseason game against defending the NFC East Division champions Philadelphia Eagles, and then it’s straight ahead to the regular season as the League’s 32 teams bet big on their road to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.
There will be no game for Week One, but starting on Week Two, Prime Video will stream 16 games throughout the 2023 NFL Season, kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 EDT when the 2022 NFC North Division champion Minnesota Vikings head east to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles.
And unlike last year, instead of fully skipping a Thanksgiving Week matchup, Thursday Night Football will become Black Friday Football for the first time ever when the Miami Dolphins skip the shopping to play AFC East rival New Jersey Jets on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
All games can be accessed on your device of choice via the Prime Video app, on NFL+, and also televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces.
2023 Prime Video NFL Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Aug. 24
|8:15 EDT
|Colts @ Eagles*
|Sept. 14
|8:15 EDT
|Vikings @ Eagles
|Sept. 21
|8:15 EDT
|Giants @ 49ers
|Sept. 28
|8:15 EDT
|Lions @ Packers
|Oct. 5
|8:15 EDT
|Bears @ Commanders
|Oct. 12
|8:15 EDT
|Broncos @ Chiefs
|Oct. 19
|8:15 EDT
|Jaguars @ Saints
|Oct. 26
|8:15 EDT
|Buccaneers @ Bills
|Nov. 2
|8:15 EDT
|Titans @ Steelers
|Nov. 9
|8:15 EST
|Panthers @ Bears
|Nov. 16
|8:15 EST
|Bengals @ Ravens
|Nov. 24
|3:00 EST
|Dolphins @ Jets
|Nov. 30
|8:15 EST
|Seahawks @ Cowboys
|Dec. 7
|8:15 EST
|Patriots @ Steelers
|Dec. 14
|8:15 EST
|Chargers @ Raiders
|Dec. 21
|8:15 EST
|Saints @ Rams
|Dec. 28
|8:15 EST
|Jets @ Browns
*denotes a preseason game
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.