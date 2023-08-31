 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video NFL Football

Which NFL Games Will Be on Prime Video in 2023?

Ashley Steves

For the second year running, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of NFL’s Thursday Night Football. The Amazon streamer will host the Indianapolis Colts’ final preseason game against defending the NFC East Division champions Philadelphia Eagles, and then it’s straight ahead to the regular season as the League’s 32 teams bet big on their road to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

There will be no game for Week One, but starting on Week Two, Prime Video will stream 16 games throughout the 2023 NFL Season, kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 EDT when the 2022 NFC North Division champion Minnesota Vikings head east to Philadelphia to battle the Eagles.

And unlike last year, instead of fully skipping a Thanksgiving Week matchup, Thursday Night Football will become Black Friday Football for the first time ever when the Miami Dolphins skip the shopping to play AFC East rival New Jersey Jets on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

All games can be accessed on your device of choice via the Prime Video app, on NFL+, and also televised in the participating teams’ home marketplaces.

2023 Prime Video NFL Schedule

Date Time Matchup
Aug. 24 8:15 EDT Colts @ Eagles*
Sept. 14 8:15 EDT Vikings @ Eagles
Sept. 21 8:15 EDT Giants @ 49ers
Sept. 28 8:15 EDT Lions @ Packers
Oct. 5 8:15 EDT Bears @ Commanders
Oct. 12 8:15 EDT Broncos @ Chiefs
Oct. 19 8:15 EDT Jaguars @ Saints
Oct. 26 8:15 EDT Buccaneers @ Bills
Nov. 2 8:15 EDT Titans @ Steelers
Nov. 9 8:15 EST Panthers @ Bears
Nov. 16 8:15 EST Bengals @ Ravens
Nov. 24 3:00 EST Dolphins @ Jets
Nov. 30 8:15 EST Seahawks @ Cowboys
Dec. 7 8:15 EST Patriots @ Steelers
Dec. 14 8:15 EST Chargers @ Raiders
Dec. 21 8:15 EST Saints @ Rams
Dec. 28 8:15 EST Jets @ Browns

*denotes a preseason game

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.