Why DIRECTV STREAM is the Best Choice For Watching Baseball Games in 2023

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is in full swing (pun very much intended), and if you’re a cord cutting MLB fan hunkered down in your den and trying to decide the best way for watching your favorite sport, the choices can get pretty overwhelming.

Fortunately, DIRECTV STREAM℠ carries so many live baseball games, even the most passionate fans will think of the service as a home run. DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice among all live TV streaming services for streaming MLB games throughout the 2023 season. It offers RSNs in every major market, and all of the national networks that air games as well, so you will be able to see as many of your club’s 162 regular-season games as possible!

Which Regional Sports Networks are Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM carries every top regional sports network (RSN) in the United States except NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet RSNS are all carried on DIRECTV STREAM, and it’s one of the few services that carries Colorado Rockies’ games in the Denver market. And what about independent RSNs like NESN, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network? DIRECTV STREAM carries them all in their home markets!

You’ll get your local RSNs when you sign up for the DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE package ($99.99/mo. + taxes) — by far the best option for baseball fans to stream games this season.

This beats Fubo in terms of selection, but also in terms of value. Fubo’s base plan starts at $74.99 per month, but that price does not include the RSN fee it charges its users. Fubo customers with one RSN in their market get charged an extra $11 per month, and if they have two or more RSNs, the fee rises to $14 per month. That means your true cost for Fubo starts at between $85.98 and $88.98 per month. Figuring in DIRECTV STREAM’s limited-time offer of $10 off per month for your first three months of service*, and the higher number of top cable channels you get, it’s clear DIRECTV STREAM is the best value by far.

What National Sports Networks are Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

This is another area in which DIRECTV STREAM has Fubo beat. DIRECTV STREAM offers the Turner Networks, which means it will carry all nationally-televised MLB games on TBS. The carriage deal between TBS and MLB provides for an exclusive primetime game every Tuesday, bringing America’s pastime under the lights for an electric experience.

Sadly, Fubo users don’t get access to that experience. The service does not currently offer the Turner Networks, so Fubo customers don’t get to see any of the national games on TBS. DIRECTV STREAM’s lineup also includes ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, MLB Network, and NBC, so fans don’t have to worry about any of the other nationally-broadcast games being available on the service either.

What Other Live Sports are Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you’re looking to expand outside the realm of baseball, this service has a huge selection of other live sports to offer. It carries both NBA TV and NHL Network, which means you’ll be able to follow along as those leagues move through their respective postseasons.

DIRECTV STREAM's selection of channels also includes Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, MotorTrend Network, and more. Add that to a wider selection of entertainment and news channels than any other service offers, and it's clear that baseball fans looking for a way to stream their favorite team can do no better this season than DIRECTV STREAM.








