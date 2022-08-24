 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Why Sling TV is the Biggest Bargain For College Football Fans

Jason Gurwin

With the start of the 2022 College Football season just days away, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream live games, Sling TV is your best bet.

For College Football fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, FOX, and NBC (in select markets).

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone.

While Sling TV normally costs $35 a month, you can get 50% OFF your first month of service, meaning you can stream Sling Orange or Blue for just $17.50 or both for $25. If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+).

What Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Top Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6

National Sports Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -
Fox Sports 2 - ^ $11 ^ $15
TBS
TNT
USA Network -

College Sports Channels

For Sling Orange or Sling Blue customers, their Sports Extra pack has the widest coverage of College Sports channels. It costs $11 if you subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $15 if you subscribe to both.

If you subscribe to Sling Orange you will get ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone. If you subscribe to both, you will get all those channels.

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ACC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
ACC Network Extra ^ $11 - ^ $15
Big Ten Network - ^ $11 ^ $15
CBS Sports Network - - -
ESPNU ^ $11 - ^ $15
Longhorn Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
Pac-12 Network ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $15
SEC Network ^ $11 - ^ $15
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.