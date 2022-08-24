Why Sling TV is the Biggest Bargain For College Football Fans

With the start of the 2022 College Football season just days away, if you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream live games, Sling TV is your best bet.

For College Football fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, FOX, and NBC (in select markets).

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone.

While Sling TV normally costs $35 a month, you can get 50% OFF your first month of service, meaning you can stream Sling Orange or Blue for just $17.50 or both for $25. If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+).

What Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Top Channels

Top Channels National Sports Channels

National Sports Channels College Sports Channels

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

For Sling Orange or Sling Blue customers, their Sports Extra pack has the widest coverage of College Sports channels. It costs $11 if you subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $15 if you subscribe to both.

If you subscribe to Sling Orange you will get ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone. If you subscribe to both, you will get all those channels.