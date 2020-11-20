How to Watch Every Will Smith Movie Online

It’s been 30 years since Will Smith was dubbed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the TV series that launched his acting career. Since then, he’s become one of the most recognized, impactful movie stars of his generation. Below, we’ve got the full catalogue of his movies, available for rent or streaming online.

Complete Will Smith Online Streaming Guide

When Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and Mike (Smith) join forces once again to confront the ruthless Amando Armas of the Miami drug cartel, they are faced with new threats, career changes, and midlife crises. They must overcome their personal challenges if they’re going to be successful.

Super spy Lance Sterling (Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. This animated film also features the voice talents of Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, and Reba McEntire.

Henry Brogan (Smith) is an elite 51-year-old assassin who’s ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Director Ang Lee takes the lead here, and the cast also includes Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong.

A heartfelt documentary exploring modern fatherhood, Dads gathers the testimonies of dads around the world, from famous comedians to everyday parents. Their unfiltered stories speak to the beauty, struggles, and ridiculous hilarity of being a dad today. Smith is one of many famous dads to weigh in, including Patton Oswalt, Conan O’Brien, Hasan Minhaj, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Griffith, Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow, and Ron Howard.

A live action take on the classic Disney tale, Aladdin revisits the titular kindhearted street urchin as he embarks on a magical adventure. A long-forgotten lamp releases a wisecracking genie (Smith) and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vies for its power to make one’s deepest wishes come true. This updated story features new songs you didn’t hear in the animated original.

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. It’s like Lord of the Rings meets Cops with a hint of Ghostbusters.

Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty. Smith is joined by an amazing cast, including Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Michael Peña, Helen Mirren, Naomie Harris, and Keira Knightley.

From DC Comics comes the Suicide Squad, an antihero team of incarcerated supervillains who act as deniable assets for the United States government, undertaking high-risk black ops missions in exchange for commuted prison sentences. It’s a weird and wild take on the superhero genre. Smith plays master assassin Deadshot. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, David Harbour, Cara Delevingne, Joel Kinnaman, and Jared Leto round out a talented cast.

A dramatic thriller based on the incredible true David vs. Goliath story of American immigrant Dr. Bennet Omalu (Smith): A brilliant forensic neuropathologist who made the first discovery of CTE, a football-related brain trauma. His fight for the truth pits him in an emotional battle against the most powerful institutions in the world. It’s another all-star cast with Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Paul Reiser, Luke Wilson, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Nicky (Smith), an accomplished con artist, gets romantically involved with his disciple Jess (Margot Robbie) but later ends their relationship. Years later, she returns as a femme fatale to spoil his plans.

A burglar falls for an heiress as she dies in his arms. When he learns that he has the gift of reincarnation, he sets out to save her.

With the 70s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), returns to take New York’s first 24-hour news channel by storm. Smith makes a very brief cameo in this comedy sequel.

One thousand years after cataclysmic events forced humanity’s escape from Earth, Nova Prime has become mankind’s new home. 13-year-old Kitai must trek across hostile terrain to recover a rescue beacon. He’s wanted to be a soldier like his father all his life, and now he is faced with his chance. Smith plays the father, while his real-life son Jaden plays the boy. M. Night Shyamalan directs this sci-fi story.

Agents J (Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) are back…in time. J has seen some inexplicable things in his 15 years with the Men in Black, but nothing, not even aliens, perplexes him as much as his wry, reticent partner. With K’s life and the fate of the planet at stake, Agent J will have to travel back in time to put things right, discovering long lost secrets about himself, his partner, and his agency. Josh Brolin is a real treat in this sci-fi comedy.

An IRS agent with a fateful secret (Smith) embarks on an extraordinary journey of redemption by forever changing the lives of seven strangers. Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, and Barry Pepper also star in this tear-jerker.

Hancock (Smith) is a down-and-out superhero forced to employ a PR expert (Jason Bateman) to help repair his image. When the public grows weary of the damage he’s inflicted during his lifesaving heroics, he decides to imprison himself to make the world miss him. Charlize Theron plays a pivotal role as Bateman’s wife.

Robert Neville (Smith) is a scientist who was unable to stop the spread of a terrible virus. Immune and alone, Neville is the sole human survivor in what is left of New York City and perhaps the world. It’s an interesting twist on the zombie genre that ran through Hollywood during this era.

This is one of Smith’s best roles as he stars in a movie based on a true story. A struggling salesman (Smith) takes custody of his son as he’s poised to begin a life-changing career. Again, Smith’s real son, Jaden, stars as his own child. This feel-good film earned Smith his second Best Actor Academy Award nomination.

Will Smith plays dating coach Alex ‘Hitch’ Hitchens in this romantic comedy. Tasked with mentoring the bumbling Albert (Kevin James), Hitch must also face his own romantic setbacks.

Smith flexes his vocal cords in this animated story. Oscar (Smith) is a small fish whose big aspirations often get him into trouble. Lenny (Jack Black) is a great white shark with a surprising secret that no sea creature would guess: He’s a vegetarian. When a lie turns Oscar into an improbable hero and Lenny becomes an outcast, the two form an unlikely friendship. Keep your ears peeled for the voices of Robert De Niro, Renée Zellweger, Angelina Jolie, Martin Scorsese, and Peter Falk, among others.

It’s 2035 and robots are commonplace - as long as they abide by the three laws of robotics. Suspecting that a robot may be responsible for a recent death, Del Spooner (Smith) conducts an investigation to prove his suspicions about synthetic life.

Ollie Trinke (Ben Affleck) is a young, suave music publicist who seems to have it all: A new wife (Jennifer Lopez), a baby on the way, and a stable income to pave the way. When life deals him a bum hand, he’s suddenly faced with single fatherhood, a defunct career and having to move in with his father (George Carlin). Trinke’s business relationship with Will Smith plays a pivotal role in this Kevin Smith comedy, and Smith’s uncredited cameo is one of the high points of the movie.

Out-of-control, trash-talking buddy cops Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and Mike (Smith) reunite. Bullets fly, cars crash and laughs explode as they pursue a whacked-out drug lord from Miami to Cuba. But the real fireworks result when Marcus discovers that playboy Mike is secretly romancing Marcus’ sexy sister.

Agents K and J reunite to provide our best, last and only line of defense against a sinister seductress (Lara Flynn Boyle) who threatens MIB’s mission statement – to protect Earth from the scum of the universe.

Based on the true story that thrilled the boxing world. It’s 1964 and a brash, new pro boxer, fresh from his Olympic gold medal victory, explodes onto the scene. Cassius Clay is bold and outspoken, and he cuts an entirely new image for African-Americans with his proud public self-confidence and the unapologetic belief that he is the greatest boxer of all time. After converting to Islam and changing his name, Muhammad Ali is at the top of his game, and must find balance between his personal and professional life if he’s going to pass his ultimate test. Michael Mann directs this biopic and gets great performances from Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles, and Jeffrey Wright. Smith got his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role hiere.

World War I has left golfer Rannulph Junuh (Matt Damon) a poker-playing alcoholic, his perfect swing gone. Now, however, he needs to get it back to play in a tournament to save the financially ravaged golf course of a long-ago sweetheart (Charlize Theron). Help arrives in the form of mysterious caddy Bagger Vance (Smith).

Legless Southern inventor Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) plans to rekindle the Civil War by assassinating President U.S. Grant. Only two men can stop him: Gunfighter James West and Artemus Gordon (Kevin Kline), a disguise artist and inventor. Sure, it may have been a box office bomb, but that song was great!

A hotshot Washington criminal lawyer (Smith) becomes the target of a manhunt after an incriminating videotape is secretly slipped into his shopping bag. Director Tony Scott brings his trademark action polish and Gene Hackman has a blast in a costarring role.

The first film in the pop culture trilogy, a police chase with an alien leads to a career change for a New York City cop (Smith). He’s about to join the top-secret organization that monitors and polices alien activity on Earth: The Men in Black. Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are comedy gold in this sci-fi classic.

It’s the mid-90s sci-fi blockbuster that pits humanity against alien forces. On July 2, a giant alien mothership has enters orbit around Earth, deploying dozens of saucer-shaped ‘destroyer’ spacecrafts. The aliens open fire on Earth, but humans refuse to back down. By July 4, a plan is devised to plant a nuclear missile inside that giant alien mothership in space. The cast includes Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Randy Quaid, and Vivica A. Fox.

Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) is a hen-pecked family man. Mike Lowrey (Smith) is a charming ladies’ man. Both are Miami policemen, and both have 72 hours to reclaim a consignment of drugs stolen from under their police station. To complicate matters, in order to get the assistance of the sole witness to a murder (Téa Leoni), they have to pretend to be each other.

The story of a young, gay, black, con artist who, posing as the son of Sidney Poitier, cunningly maneuvers his way into the lives of a white, upper-class New York family. Smith won critical raves for the lead role.

A young black woman discovers that her father was a sperm donor, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s white. This comedy primarily features Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson.

A group of teen-age runaways try to survive in the streets of Los Angeles. Drugs, prostitution, violence and bureaucratic indifference all pose threats to the kids, who nevertheless prefer this harsh life to going back to their families. King, somewhat older, provides some leadership to the kids.

