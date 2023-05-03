Writers Strike to Block Hollywood Pipeline - Here Are 80+ Great Shows to Watch When New TV Gets Stale
Fifteen years after its last strike, the WGA is back to the picket lines. You’ll notice this first with late night TV. Those talk shows will shut down immediately. As for scripted shows and movies, you may not notice a difference right away — the production cycles for that entertainment takes so long, networks have a stockpile to carry them a few months, at least. The previous strike lasted 100 days. Given the stakes, this one could last even longer.
Whether the entertainment gap affects you immediately or once the entertainment bank dries up, we’ve compiled some incredible shows you may have missed. There’s no better time to binge a classic!
Best Dramas to Binge
-
The WireJune 2, 2002
Told from the points of view of both the Baltimore homicide and narcotics detectives and their targets, the series captures a universe in which the national war on drugs has become a permanent, self-sustaining bureaucracy, and distinctions between good and evil are routinely obliterated.
This brilliant series is routinely cited as the best TV show ever made. (Entertainment Weekly, The BBC, The Telegraph, The Guardian, and Salon.com have all ranked it #1.) It is the closest thing we have to a novel on television. Sprawling narratives, unforgettable characters, and jaw-dropping plot twists combine into something remarkable, unique, and definitively American. From the police to the drug dealers to the junkies to blue-collar workers to politicians to journalists to elementary students, all the pieces matter.
-
Breaking BadJanuary 20, 2008
When Walter White, a New Mexico chemistry teacher, is diagnosed with Stage III cancer and given a prognosis of only two years left to live. He becomes filled with a sense of fearlessness and an unrelenting desire to secure his family’s financial future at any cost as he enters the dangerous world of drugs and crime.
If you enjoy this spine-tingling crime caper, be sure to catch the follow-up show: “Better Call Saul.” There’s also a follow-up movie called “El Camino.”
-
Better Call SaulFebruary 8, 2015
Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.
-
The SopranosJanuary 10, 1999
The story of New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano and the difficulties he faces as he tries to balance the conflicting requirements of his home life and the criminal organization he heads. Those difficulties are often highlighted through his ongoing professional relationship with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi. The show features Tony’s family members and Mafia associates in prominent roles and story arcs, most notably his wife Carmela and his cousin and protégé Christopher Moltisanti.
-
Mad MenJuly 19, 2007
Set in 1960-1970 New York, this sexy, stylized and provocative drama follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising.
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
Follow the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
This modern classic is currently in its final season, so it won’t be affected by the strike.
-
The LeftoversJune 29, 2014
When 2% of the world’s population abruptly disappears without explanation, the world struggles to understand just what they’re supposed to do about it. The drama series ‘The Leftovers’ is the story of the people who didn’t make the cut.
-
DeadwoodMarch 21, 2004
The story of the early days of Deadwood, South Dakota; woven around actual historic events with most of the main characters based on real people. Deadwood starts as a gold mining camp and gradually turns from a lawless wild-west community into an organized wild-west civilized town. The story focuses on the real-life characters Seth Bullock and Al Swearengen.
-
Game of ThronesApril 17, 2011
Seven noble families fight for control of the mythical land of Westeros. Friction between the houses leads to full-scale war. All while a very ancient evil awakens in the farthest north. Amidst the war, a neglected military order of misfits, the Night’s Watch, is all that stands between the realms of men and icy horrors beyond.
The ending is famously controversial, but the first five seasons are among the best TV ever created.
-
Stranger ThingsJuly 15, 2016
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
-
Battlestar GalacticaOctober 18, 2004
When an old enemy, the Cylons, resurface and obliterate the 12 colonies, the crew of the aged Galactica protect a small civilian fleet - the last of humanity - as they journey toward the fabled 13th colony, Earth.
-
The West WingSeptember 22, 1999
The West Wing provides a glimpse into presidential politics in the nation’s capital as it tells the stories of the members of a fictional presidential administration. These interesting characters have humor and dedication that touches the heart while the politics that they discuss touch on everyday life.
-
The ShieldMarch 12, 2002
The story of an inner-city Los Angeles police precinct where some of the cops aren’t above breaking the rules or working against their associates to both keep the streets safe and their self-interests intact.
Perhaps no show in the last 30 years had a better ending than this hard-as-nails crime caper.
-
The X-FilesSeptember 10, 1993
The exploits of FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully who investigate X-Files: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries that debunk Mulder’s work and thus return him to mainstream cases.
The wheels fall off this show towards the end, but it was a groundbreaking sci-fi classic in its first few years.
-
BarryMarch 25, 2018
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
This show can be wildly funny and incredibly dark. It’s hard to categorize, but there’s some serious drama between the laughs.
-
CommunitySeptember 17, 2009
Follow the lives of a group of students at what is possibly the world’s worst community college in the fictional locale of Greendale, Colorado.
-
Six Feet UnderJune 3, 2001
A darkly comic look at members of a dysfunctional L.A. family that run a funeral business.
When death is your business, what is your life? For the Fisher family, the world outside of their family-owned funeral home continues to be at least as challenging as—and far less predictable than—the one inside.
This show is notable for its ending, which many people consider the best ever.
-
Buffy the Vampire SlayerMarch 10, 1997
Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number. She is the Slayer.
-
JustifiedMarch 16, 2010
A character drama based on the 2001 Elmore Leonard short story “Fire in the Hole.” Leonard’s tale centers around U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens of Kentucky, a quiet but strong-willed official of the law. The tale covers his high-stakes job, as well as his strained relationships with his ex-wife and father.
-
FargoApril 15, 2014
A close-knit anthology series dealing with stories involving malice, violence and murder based in and around Minnesota.
Each season of this anthology features a new cast and a new theme.
-
True DetectiveJanuary 12, 2014
An American anthology police detective series utilizing multiple timelines in which investigations seem to unearth personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within or outside the law.
Feel free to stop after the first season. Each season is self-contained, and the first season with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is practically perfect.
-
Black MirrorDecember 4, 2011
A contemporary British re-working of The Twilight Zone with stories that tap into the collective unease about our modern world.
Over the last ten years, technology has transformed almost every aspect of our lives before we’ve had time to stop and question it. In every home; on every desk; in every palm - a plasma screen; a monitor; a smartphone - a black mirror of our 21st Century existence.
This much-loved series offers standalone episodes with self-contained stories. One twisted tale (“Bandersnatch”) offers a choose-your-own adventure story. Use your remote to control the characters!
-
The BoysJuly 25, 2019
A group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys” set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.
This show is NOT for kids, thanks to the profanity, gore, and sexual content. But it is an antidote for adult fans who might be a little bored with the stereotypical superhero fare. It’s funny, dramatic, exciting, and thought-provoking.
This superhero satire is incredibly gory and graphic. It’s also deeply funny. There’s nothing else like it.
-
Attack on TitanApril 7, 2013
Several hundred years ago, humans were nearly exterminated by Titans. Titans are typically several stories tall, seem to have no intelligence, devour human beings and, worst of all, seem to do it for the pleasure rather than as a food source. A small percentage of humanity survived by walling themselves in a city protected by extremely high walls, even taller than the biggest Titans. Flash forward to the present and the city has not seen a Titan in over 100 years. Teenage boy Eren and his foster sister Mikasa witness something horrific as the city walls are destroyed by a Colossal Titan that appears out of thin air. As the smaller Titans flood the city, the two kids watch in horror as their mother is eaten alive. Eren vows that he will murder every single Titan and take revenge for all of mankind.
-
FireflySeptember 20, 2002
In the year 2517, after the arrival of humans in a new star system, follow the adventures of the renegade crew of Serenity, a “Firefly-class” spaceship. The ensemble cast portrays the nine characters who live on Serenity. Part comedy, part adventure, part sci-fi drama, this landmark series has been hugely influential, despite running just one season.
The cast is top-notch, with Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and Morena Baccarin.
If you enjoy this show, be sure to catch the story-concluding film “Serenity.”
FOX famously botched the rollout of this much-loved sci-fi series, but it’s a unique combination of comedy, action, and drama.
-
The MandalorianNovember 12, 2019
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.
-
The Last of UsJanuary 15, 2023
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the United States and depend on each other for survival.
Season 2 of this horror-drama may be delayed by the strike, but you can enjoy the blockbuster first season for now.
-
DarkDecember 1, 2017
A missing child causes four families to help each other for answers. What they could not imagine is that this mystery would be connected to innumerable other secrets of the small town.
-
LostSeptember 22, 2004
Stripped of everything, the survivors of a horrific plane crash must work together to stay alive. But the island holds many secrets.
-
OzarkJuly 21, 2017
A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.
-
The Handmaid's TaleApril 26, 2017
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
This harrowing series features dynamite performances from Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. The show’s first season won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
-
This Is UsSeptember 20, 2016
Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.
-
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
-
OutlanderAugust 9, 2014
The story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.
-
SeveranceFebruary 17, 2022
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
-
BridgertonDecember 25, 2020
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
Best Miniseries to Watch
-
WatchmenOctober 20, 2019
Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, “Watchmen” embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.
-
RootsJanuary 23, 1977
The epic tale of celebrated Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley’s ancestors as portrayed in the acclaimed twelve hour mini-series Roots, was first told in his 1976 bestseller Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The docu-drama covers a period of history that begins in mid-1700s Gambia, West Africa and concludes during post-Civil War United States, over 100 years later. This 1977 miniseries eventually won 9 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe award, and a Peabody award, and still stands as the most watched miniseries in U.S. history.
-
Band of BrothersSeptember 9, 2001
Drawn from interviews with survivors of Easy Company, as well as their journals and letters, Band of Brothers chronicles the experiences of these men from paratrooper training in Georgia through the end of the war. As an elite rifle company parachuting into Normandy early on D-Day morning, participants in the Battle of the Bulge, and witness to the horrors of war, the men of Easy knew extraordinary bravery and extraordinary fear - and became the stuff of legend. Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s acclaimed book of the same name.
-
The Last DanceApril 19, 2020
A 10-part documentary chronicling the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.
-
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
Season 2 is coming, but until then, it’s time to check out the biggest hit of 2021.
-
PeacemakerJanuary 13, 2022
The continuing story of Peacemaker – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it – in the aftermath of the events of “The Suicide Squad.”
-
The DropoutMarch 3, 2022
The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.
-
ChernobylMay 6, 2019
The true story of one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history: the catastrophic nuclear accident at Chernobyl. A tale of the brave men and women who sacrificed to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.
If you like “The Last of Us,” this miniseries comes from the same creator. It is unbelievably intense.
-
Station ElevenDecember 16, 2021
A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.
It’s a post-apocalyptic story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Less about death and destruction and more about the human spirit. If you’re not sobbing by the end, you may be made of stone.
-
The Queen's GambitOctober 23, 2020
In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.
-
UnbelievableSeptember 13, 2019
A teenager is charged with lying about her rape allegation, but two determined investigative female detectives discover a far more sinister truth.
-
Mare of EasttownApril 18, 2021
A detective in a small Pennsylvania town (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. The stellar cast features Jean Smart, David Denman, and Guy Pearce.
-
Little Fires EverywhereMarch 18, 2020
The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Explore the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
-
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySeptember 21, 2022
This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
-
WandaVisionJanuary 15, 2021
Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
-
The Haunting of Hill HouseOctober 12, 2018
The Crains, a fractured family, confront haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.
-
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
-
Pam & TommyFebruary 2, 2022
This comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
-
Inventing AnnaFebruary 11, 2022
A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well.
-
When They See UsMay 31, 2019
Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.
Best Comedies to See
-
Saturday Night LiveOctober 11, 1975
A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.
Although much of the topical material may have aged badly, the characters are classic. Jump back to see Belushi, Aykroyd, and Radner. See a young Eddie Murphy setting the comedy world on fire. Laugh along with classic characters from Dana Carvey, Mike Meyers, and Phil Hartman. You’ve also got Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Bill Hader, and so many more. Don’t forget all those classic musical performances.
-
AtlantaSeptember 6, 2016
In this wildly imaginative show from creator Donald Glover, a one-hit wonder hip-hop artist and his cousin navigate the world of small-time fame in the music industry. “Atlanta” is impossible to categorize - alternately funny, touching, strange, surreal, and perceptive. Each episode switches tone, serving almost as a standalone film featuring recurring characters. There are no rules on “Atlanta” - Justin Bieber is Black, invisible cars exist - the world is whatever Glover needs it to be for that particular episode. This gem is one of the most inventive shows on TV.
This show is remarkably hard to categorize. It’s funny and moving and sometimes very dramatic. Every episode is like a mini-movie starring recurring characters.
-
The SimpsonsDecember 17, 1989
Set in Springfield, the average American town, the show focuses on the antics and everyday adventures of the Simpson family; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as a virtual cast of thousands. Since the beginning, the series has been a pop culture icon, attracting hundreds of celebrities to guest star. The show has also made name for itself in its fearless satirical take on politics, media and American life in general.
“The Simpsons” was ranked the best sitcom of all time by Rolling Stone in 2021.
If you’ve never seen it, “The Simpsons Movie” pulled together some of the series’ best writers for a wild ride.
This all-time classic really hit its stride in Season 3. By Season 5, it was cranking out classic episodes almost every week.
-
CheersSeptember 30, 1982
The story about a blue-collar Boston bar run by former sports star Sam Malone and the quirky and wonderful people who worked and drank there.
Although this show is now 40 years old, it feels timeless from the first episode. After all, does time really exist when you’re hanging out at the bar?
-
SeinfeldJuly 5, 1989
A stand-up comedian and his three offbeat friends weather the pitfalls and payoffs of life in New York City in the ’90s. It’s a show about nothing.
-
VeepApril 22, 2012
A look into American politics, revolving around former Senator Selina Meyer who finds being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she expected and everything everyone ever warned her about.
-
The Larry Sanders ShowAugust 15, 1992
Comic Garry Shandling draws upon his own talk show experiences to create the character of Larry Sanders, a paranoid, insecure host of a late night talk show. Larry, along with his obsequious TV sidekick Hank Kingsley and his fiercely protective producer Artie, allows Garry Shandling and his talented writers to look behind the scenes and to show us a convincing slice of behind the camera life.
If you miss late night TV, it may be time to check out this groundbreaking classic packed with celebrity cameos.
-
30 RockOctober 11, 2006
Liz Lemon, the head writer for a late-night TV variety show in New York, tries to juggle all the egos around her while chasing her own dream.
This laugh riot from Tina Fey and company has somehow gotten even funnier over the years.
-
Parks and RecreationApril 9, 2009
Hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie Knope, a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and her tireless efforts to make her quintessentially American town just a little bit more fun.
-
The OfficeMarch 24, 2005
The everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.
-
The OfficeJuly 9, 2001
Documentary-style sitcom set in the offices of a Slough paper merchant.
If the American “Office” feels a little too sweet for you, try the original British version — it pulls no punches.
-
The Good PlaceSeptember 19, 2016
Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife where she comes to realize that she hasn’t been a very good person. With the help of her wise afterlife mentor, she’s determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or at least the pretty good) person within.
-
FriendsSeptember 22, 1994
Six young people from New York City, on their own and struggling to survive in the real world, find the companionship, comfort and support they get from each other to be the perfect antidote to the pressures of life.
-
Key & PeeleJanuary 31, 2012
Key & Peele is an American sketch comedy television show. It stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, both former cast members of MADtv. Each episode of the show consists of several pre-taped sketches starring the two actors, introduced by Key and Peele in front of a live studio audience.
-
The Golden GirlsSeptember 14, 1985
Four Southern Florida seniors share a house, their dreams, and a whole lot of cheesecake. Bright, promiscuous, clueless and hilarious, these lovely, mismatched ladies form the perfect circle of friends.
-
Fawlty TowersSeptember 19, 1975
Owner Basil Fawlty, his wife Sybil, a chambermaid Polly, and Spanish waiter Manuel attempt to run their hotel amidst farcical situations and an array of demanding guests.
This easy binge is just two short seasons and every episode is hysterical. It’s a John Cleese masterpiece.
-
Chappelle's ShowJanuary 22, 2003
Dave Chappelle’s singular point of view is unleashed through a combination of laidback stand-up and street-smart sketches.
-
Sex and the CityJune 6, 1998
Based on the bestselling book by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City tells the story of four best friends, all single and in their late thirties, as they pursue their careers and talk about their sex lives, all while trying to survive the New York social scene.
The popular characters returned in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie, 2010’s “Sex and the City 2,” and the 2021 series “And Just Like That…”
-
Mr. Show with Bob and DavidNovember 3, 1995
Mr. Show with Bob and David is an American sketch comedy series starring and hosted by Saturday Night Live writer/actor Bob Odenkirk and stand up comedian/actor David Cross. Cross and Odenkirk introduced most episodes as heightened versions of themselves, before transitioning to a mixture of live sketches and pre-taped segments. The show featured a number of alternative comedians as both cast members and writers.
-
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaAugust 4, 2005
Four egocentric friends run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia and try to find their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their warped views and precarious judgments often lead them to trouble, creating a myriad of uncomfortable situations that usually only get worse before they get better.
This comedy has been running so long, a binge session could possibly carry you through the entire strike.
-
Party DownMarch 20, 2009
A group of struggling actors and dysfunctional dreamers wait for their big break while they are stuck serving hors d’oeurves for a Hollywood catering company ‘Party Down.’
Canceled too soon, this workplace comedy features a stellar cast (Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, and Martin Starr) with a different guest star each episode. Cameos include Kevin Hart, J.K. Simmons, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Walsh, Patrick Duffy, Josh Gad, George Takei, Rob Corddry, Paul Scheer, Steve Guttenberg, Steven Weber, Rick Fox, Enrico Colantoni, Ed Begley Jr., and Ken Jeong. It’s rare you’ll see a show where every actor is having this much fun.
-
The Wonder YearsJanuary 31, 1988
The story of Kevin Arnold facing the trials and tribulations of youth while growing up during the 1960s and 70s. Told through narration from an adult Kevin, Kevin faces the difficulties of maintaining relationships and friendships on his enthralling journey into adulthood.
-
The Muppet ShowSeptember 5, 1976
Go behind the curtains as Kermit the Frog and his muppet friends struggle to put on a weekly variety show.
-
NewsRadioMarch 21, 1995
The office politics and interpersonal relationships among the staff of WNYX NewsRadio, New York’s #2 news radio station.
This underseen 90s gem is worth watching if only for Phil Hartman’s incredible turn as the narcissistic news anchor, Bill McNeal. Maura Tierney and Stephen Root would go on to become stars on many other shows, and a little-known supporting actor named Joe Rogan would eventually become one of the most popular podcasters in the world. “Complaint Box” is a brilliant episode worth seeking out.