Writers Strike to Block Hollywood Pipeline - Here Are 80+ Great Shows to Watch When New TV Gets Stale

Fifteen years after its last strike, the WGA is back to the picket lines. You’ll notice this first with late night TV. Those talk shows will shut down immediately. As for scripted shows and movies, you may not notice a difference right away — the production cycles for that entertainment takes so long, networks have a stockpile to carry them a few months, at least. The previous strike lasted 100 days. Given the stakes, this one could last even longer.

Whether the entertainment gap affects you immediately or once the entertainment bank dries up, we’ve compiled some incredible shows you may have missed. There’s no better time to binge a classic!

Best Dramas to Binge

Best Dramas to Binge Best Miniseries to Watch

Best Miniseries to Watch Best Comedies to See

Best Dramas to Binge

Best Miniseries to Watch

Best Comedies to See