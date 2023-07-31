Xfinity Customer to Get AMC+ for Free This Week; Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City,’ ‘Mad Men,’ More

Since January, Comcast’s “Free This Week” program has been giving Xfinity customers free access to premium cable channels and streaming platforms, offering a sample platter of sorts for everything from OUTtv to Max.

More than halfway through the year, the promotion has no signs of slowing or scrimping on the quality of content, and this week is no exception: from Monday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 6, Xfinity customers will be able to access AMC+’s full bundled library, including exclusive movies, major drama series, and more. Not only does this include AMC’s collection of mega-series like “The Walking Dead” franchise, the service also includes titles from The Walking Dead Universe, Shudder, Sundance Now, BBC America, and IFC Films Unlimited.

Included in the offerings is the latest “Walking Dead” series, “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” The first sequel series in the “Dead” franchise, the series centers on Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son. The series wrapped its first season on July 23 and the series has since been renewed for a second season, so you can get caught up now.

Looking to see where it really all began for AMC? Whether you watched it while it was on air or you’re looking to binge it for the first time, you can also check out the multi-Emmy-winning hit period drama “Mad Men,” which led the way for prestige dramas with its stellar ensemble cast led by Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, and more.

The platform releases exclusive films every Friday, including Shudder Original horror film “Influencer.” The modern horror film currently holds a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it “a smart, scary chiller with something to say.”

Free This Week has been a major selling point for Xfinity and Comcast users this year. Since January, the program, which will continue through the end of the year, has offered full library access to several streamers and exclusive channels, including most recently Max, Apple TV, and more. Want to tune in? Xfinity TV and broadband customers can say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1, Flex, Stream, or XUMO TV to get access to all of the available full on-demand catalogs.