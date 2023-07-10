Xfinity Users to Get Max for Free Starting Monday as Part of ‘Free This Week’ Program

If Xfinity internet and TV customers aren’t taking full advantage of Comcast’s “Free This Week” program, they’re missing out on one of their most valuable subscriber benefits. Ever since January, Comcast has been giving Xfinity users free access to premium cable channels and streaming platforms.

This week’s offering is a doozy, as Xfinity is giving users full access to the entire library of Max. That means users can watch HBO classics like “Succession,” new episodes of “The Righteous Gemstones” or unscripted fare like “90 Day Fiancé” completely free between Monday, July 10 and Sunday, July 16.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month Max via amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Users will even be able to stream “The Idol,” the most disastrous show for HBO in quite some time. The show has been panned by critics and audiences, and had such a troubled production behind the scenes that its first (and only) season is being concluded after five episodes, despite being originally planned for six.

There’s much more to stream on Max than “The Idol,” however. Users can also use their free access to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which has been demolishing the competition in the streaming ratings thanks to its dual presence on Max and Disney+. Users can also stream shows like “Insecure” and “Band of Brothers,” titles that Warner Bros. Discovery is licensing to Netflix over the course of the next few months.

The Free This Week program is continuing to make new additions to its collection of diverse offerings. In May, Comcast offered free access to Apple TV+ content, and in June it gave users the opportunity to watch LGBTQ+-themed streamers like Revry at no cost to celebrate Pride month.

Comcast may not be offering all Xfinity users free access to Peacock any longer, but that doesn’t mean the company is finished giving its users free stuff. The Free This Week program will continue for the rest of the year, and this week viewers can access the entire Max library at no cost. To access programming, customers can simply say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1, Flex, and Stream.