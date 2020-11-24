Xfinity is Offering Free TV Week for X1 and Flex Customers, Includes Content from Channels Such as HBO, Starz and Showtime

Xfinity seems to be in the giving spirit as the company announced that they will be offering up a Free TV Week for their Xfinity X1 as well as Flex customers. Starting today, customers have access to shows such as HBO’s Undoing, Shameless from Showtime as well as Elf which will be available via Starz. Free TV Week will go on till Monday Nov. 30.

Starz, EPIX, Brown Sugar, Pantaya, Gaia and AcornTV will all be available from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30; HBO will be available from Nov. 25 and Showtime will be available from Nov. 27. Godfather of Harlem, His Dark Materials, Lovecraft Country, Game of Thrones, Yellowstone, Billions, Dexter as well as The Good Lord Bird are all among the list of content available to watch.

The news comes just in time as Xfinity debuted their interactive, live streaming feature, Watchwith on Xfinity X1 and Flex devices last week.

To commemorate the new feature, Xfinity partnered with Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Xfinity customers were be able to join a live stream pre-show on X1 and Flex. Users were able to engage with the cast via onscreen interactive features such as audience polling, live tweets, and more.

In May, Comcast announced that they deployed more than one million Flex devices. The number saw a huge boost in the following months as Comcast chairman and CEO, Brian L. Roberts announced that over two million had been deployed by September.