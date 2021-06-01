XUMO TV Launches on Apple TV With Over 200 Linear Channels

Comcast-owned XUMO TV is now available on Apple TV, adding a selection of more than 200 digital channels in 12 genres. Viewers can catch a wide array of content, including sports, news, kids and family entertainment, live events, movies, and more. XUMO TV is a free, ad-supported service.

“More than 30 percent of American’s stream video via internet-connected television streaming audiences grow. XUMO’s 200+ diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all of the devices that people use the most. With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions,” said Chris Hall, SVP of Product at XUMO.

XUMO features a lineup of media providers, including ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News Channel, America’s Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and others.

Over the next few months, XUMO’s library will expand as it releases a series of exclusive movies from Magnolia Pictures. “In The Fade,” “Tomato Red,” and the comedic drama “Please Stand By” will be available to stream for free.

NBCUniversal acquired XUMO in January 2020 for $100 million. In October 2020, XUMO surpassed 24 million active users. XUMO CEO Colin Petrie-Norris explained why the service is so successful so far, saying, “We have really resonated with cord-cutters. We see a number of people who are using us as their primary TV service, for news, kids’ shows, and entertainment. We’re easy to get to. We don’t even require registration.”

In 2019, we reported that XUMO is available to stream on Android TV. The service is already available on mobile devices, Fire TV, Roku, and gaming consoles as well.