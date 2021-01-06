 Skip to Content
NBA TV Amazon Prime Video

You Can Now Subscribe to NBA TV From Amazon Without a Cable Subscription

Jason Gurwin

For the first time, you can now subscribe to NBA TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. This comes after the league started offering the channel à la carte through NBA.com last season. The subscription to NBA TV costs $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year (~ $4.99 a month), after a 7-Day Free Trial.

With it, you will be able to stream a live feed of NBA TV across devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android — including all out-of-market NBA games televised on the network. NBA TV offers original programming, highlights, and ~90 live regular season telecasts. They also air preseason and select postseason matchups.

Previously, you would need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV to access the channel.

AT&T NOW fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$54.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $30 $30 $64.99
NBA TV - ^ $11 - - ^ $10 ^ $10

The addition of NBA TV comes after Prime Video Channels started offering NBA League Pass, the league’s out-of-market package, during the 2018-2019 season. Interestingly enough, while the NBA website only gives you a single stream, through Prime Video Channels you get three simultaneous streams.

More sports leagues are looking for new direct-to-consumer options for fans who don’t want to pay for a cable bundle. The NFL, launched a NFL RedZone standalone subscription in 2018, but only made it available on mobile and tablet devices.