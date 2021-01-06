You Can Now Subscribe to NBA TV From Amazon Without a Cable Subscription
For the first time, you can now subscribe to NBA TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. This comes after the league started offering the channel à la carte through NBA.com last season. The subscription to NBA TV costs $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year (~ $4.99 a month), after a 7-Day Free Trial.
With it, you will be able to stream a live feed of NBA TV across devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android — including all out-of-market NBA games televised on the network. NBA TV offers original programming, highlights, and ~90 live regular season telecasts. They also air preseason and select postseason matchups.
Previously, you would need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV to access the channel.
The addition of NBA TV comes after Prime Video Channels started offering NBA League Pass, the league’s out-of-market package, during the 2018-2019 season. Interestingly enough, while the NBA website only gives you a single stream, through Prime Video Channels you get three simultaneous streams.
More sports leagues are looking for new direct-to-consumer options for fans who don’t want to pay for a cable bundle. The NFL, launched a NFL RedZone standalone subscription in 2018, but only made it available on mobile and tablet devices.