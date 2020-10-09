YouTube TV Adds Fantasy Football Tracking to Mobile App

YouTube TV subscribers can now track their fantasy football team, while watching NFL games live in the YouTube TV App. For now, it will be limited just to those who play fantasy football on NFL.com, but hopefully they add Yahoo!, ESPN, and other options in the future.

The feature is currently being tested with subscribers, so not everyone will see it just yet. But expect it to roll out widely over the coming weeks.

To access the feature, you have to connect your NFL.com account. To do that, you can go to “Profile” —> “Settings” —> “Sports” and then select “Connect NFL.com Fantasy Football.”

Once your NFL.com account is connected, you can access the feature from the same place as “Stats” and “Key Plays.” Just swipe all the way to the right to the “Fantasy” tab, where you’ll see all of your team’s fantasy stats.

The feature is only available on mobile devices, but like other features they’ve had in the past, if it’s a success, don’t be surprised it comes to connected TV devices at some point.

Combining streaming with fantasy football has been a feature on NFL Sunday Ticket apps for a few seasons. Similar to YouTube TV, it only works with NFL.com. The Yahoo! Fantasy App last season added live local and nationally televised games, which can be followed along with your fantasy football teams.

YouTube TV has been quietly adding more features for sports fans. In addition to stats and scores, they also have their “Key Plays” feature that allow you to watch highlights of games that you’ve recorded to your DVR.

Last month, the streaming service added NFL Network to their base plan, while offering NFL RedZone as part of their $10.99 Sports Plus add-on.