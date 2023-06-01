YouTube TV Adds New Channels, Including Tennis Channel, Magnolia Network, Spanish-Language Networks
With the French Open wrapping up this weekend, now is a perfect time for fans to check out the Tennis Channel. And thanks to a new channel drop, more than 6 million YouTube TV subscribers now have access to the network. On June 1, customers to the live TV streaming service can now tune into the Tennis Channel as well as the Magnolia Network, TBD, and CHARGE TV amongst others.
Magnolia, TBD, and CHARGE are available on the base package, which runs $72.99 per month. Sports fans can watch the Tennis Channel via the Sports Plus package, which runs an extra $10.99 monthly. In addition to the Tennis Channel, other networks in the add-on include beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, PlayersTV, Stadium, and more.
For Spanish speakers, the Tr3s Channel and Hogar de HGTV Channel are joining the Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus add-on, which runs $34.99 per month.
YouTube TV offers local channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision as well has 32 of the 35 most popular cable channels. In terms of sports programming, YouTube TV offers channels including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, TBS, TNT, and USA Network.
