YouTube TV Drops MLB Network from Channel Line-up in Carriage Dispute

After going all of 2022 without a single carriage dispute, live TV streaming service YouTube TV will see its first big channel drop from the service this year.

After being unable to reach a new deal, YouTube TV will be dropping MLB Network from the service. In addition to the live channel, customers will also lose any recorded programming to their DVRs. YouTube TV was the only service that included MLB Network in its base plan, most other services have the baseball channel paywalled on a sports add-on. While YouTube TV will still carry other Major League Baseball programming — including nationally televised games on ESPN, FOX, and TBS — it will no longer carry telecasts available on MLB Network.

MLB Network was also one of the few live channels on YouTube TV that carried 4K content as part of its 4K Plus add-on.

In a message to subscribers, YouTube TV said:

We have been working hard to renew our deal with the MLB Network to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV. However, we have been unable to reach an agreement, and starting today, January 31, 2023, MLB Network content will no longer be available on YouTube TV. You will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from this channel. Members will be able to continue watching select national MLB games via coverage on FOX, ESPN, and TBS through our Base Plan. We also provide the flexibility to pause or cancel your membership anytime.

We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV.

As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member, and for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

While the channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV, it is still available on DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, as well as on Sling TV and fuboTV as part of their Sports Add-ons.