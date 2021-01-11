YouTube TV Has Had “No On-Going Discussions” with NESN to Bring Back Bruins & Red Sox Games

With the Boston Bruins returning to action this week, YouTube TV subscribers shouldn’t get their hopes up for the channel to return. NESN, the Regional Sports Network that carries Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox games, was dropped by the Live TV Streaming Service on October 31st.

A spokesperson for NESN told The Streamable that “there are no ongoing discussions with YouTube TV for carriage. NESN would certainly like to be back on their platform, but as you’re likely aware YouTube TV dropped over 20 other regional sports networks around the country. Unfortunately, it would seem they have limited interest in serving the fans of local teams.”

With the removal from YouTube TV, NESN will now only available to streamers on fuboTV ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, AT&T TV (Choice Plan and above), and AT&T TV NOW “Max Plan” ($79.99). You can compare all your options here.

When the channel was dropped, YouTube TV told subscribers that their “agreement with New England Sports Network (NESN) has expired. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a new agreement to continue offering you this network. Starting Saturday, October 31st, 2020, NESN will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recordings from NESN.”

There was hope that the two sides would reach a deal ahead of the Boston Bruins opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. But with the two sides not talking, that doesn’t seem like it will happen.