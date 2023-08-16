YouTube TV Is Only Live TV Service on Cable or Streaming to Add Users in Q2, but Is It the Best Live Streamer?
YouTube TV appears to have been the only major live TV streaming service to gain subscribers in the last quarter. That’s according to data from Leichtman Research Group, which released a survey focused on cable and live TV streaming service customers earlier this week.
Leichtman’s data shows that YouTube TV grew to 5.9 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2023, an addition of 200,000 customers. In contrast, DIRECTV lost 400,000 customers between its traditional satellite plans, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse. Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV both lost roughly 100,000 users and Fubo dropped 118,000.
These types of services still lost users at a slower rate than traditional cable, which dropped around 1.6 million customers between the major providers like Comcast, Charter, DISH, Verizon, etc. It should also be noted that Leichtman’s customer count for YouTube TV is just an estimate since Google — the streamer’s parent company — does not report its subscriber numbers publicly.
“Pay-TV net losses of about 1.73 million in 2Q 2023 were similar to the losses in last year’s second quarter,” said Leichtman’s president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman said. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,360,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,235,000 over the prior year.”
But is YouTube TV really the best live TV streamer available? We compare each of the top providers of live TV streaming below, so new cord-cutters who want to replace their cable experience can see exactly what they’re potentially getting into before signing up.
How Does YouTube TV Stack Up Against the Competition?
YouTube TV is a good, middle-of-the-road type service. It’s less expensive than some live TV streamers, but it doesn’t have the full channel offerings of some of its largest competitors, nor does it have as many customer-friendly bonuses. One big advantage YouTube TV offers is unlimited DVR storage for up to nine months.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|YouTube TV
|$72.99
|Depends on user
|100+
|Yes, for $9.99
|Unlimited storage for up to 9 months
|April 18, 2023
|$10 off per month for 3 months
3 Months Free access to Max, STARZ, SHOWTIME, MGM+, and Cinemax
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $72.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The service includes an unlimited DVR.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $9.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare With YouTube TV?
DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the highest-demand cable channels on its plans than any other service. It offers all new users a five-day free trial, after which its base Entertainment plan starts at $74.99. There are four plans to choose from, and users can decide to upgrade to the Choice plan or above if they want to get regional sports networks (RSNs) from major providers like Bally Sports. DIRECTV STREAM frequently runs great promotions, as well.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|DIRECTV STREAM
|$74.99 - $154.99
|5 Days
|75-150+
|Yes, apart from Nexstar outage
|Unlimited storage for up to 9 months
|January 2023
|$10 off per month for 3 months
3 Months Free access to Max, STARZ, SHOWTIME, MGM+, and Cinemax
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”
DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.
The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.
The service was previously called AT&T TV.
How Does Fubo Compare to YouTube TV?
Fubo is the top live TV service on the market for sports fans. It’s a bit more expensive when you factor in the regional sports network fee 98% of users have to pay, which brings prices for its base Pro plan to $85.98 per month. But users will get to see their favorite local MLB, NHL, and NBA teams in many markets, as well as an extensive lineup of entertainment and news channels.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|Fubo
|$85.98-$110.98
|7 Days
|168-288
|Yes, for Elite-level users and above
|1000 Hours
|Aug. 2023 for Elite plan, February 2023 for other plans
|No
How Does Hulu + Live TV Compare with YouTube TV?
Hulu + Live TV is an excellent service for users who love to get a little more entertainment out of their subscription. It doesn’t offer free trials, but it does come with access to the Disney Bundle built into the monthly price. Hulu + Live TV is rising in price to $76.99 per month in October, but considering users will get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included in that cost, it’s still a pretty good value.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|Hulu + Live TV
|$69.99 (until Oct. 12)
|No
|90+
|Yes
|Unlimted, storage up to nine months
|Rising to $76.99 on Oct. 12
|No
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
While Disney controls both Hulu and ABC, local Sinclair affiliates who broadcast ABC were dropped from Hulu on March 8, 2023 due to a carriage dispute. However, this was resolved nearly 8 weeks later and all 28 markets are back on the service.
That being said, for the content that Hulu Live TV has (which is plenty), the service provides an unlimited DVR with the ability to skip through commercials. You also have the option to upgrade for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library.
How Does Sling TV Compare to YouTube TV?
Sling TV is more oriented toward budget-conscious TV watchers who don’t need a huge list of channels they’ll never end up watching anyway. It’s got two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each with around 40 channels that can be combined if users purchase Sling Orange and Blue. Sling Blue offers ABC, Fox, and NBC in some markets, but users who want their local broadcast channels will find in many instances they’re not available with Sling. The tradeoff for this is price: Sling comes in at around half the cost of other live TV services.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|Sling TV
|$40-$55
|No
|~40
|Yes, in some markets
|50 Hours
|November 2022
|50% off first month's subscription for new customers
Save 22% off Sling Orange and Blue plus Sports Extra channel pack with Season Pass
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue or Orange+Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.
How Does Philo Compare with YouTube TV?
Philo is an even skinnier channel bundle than Sling, and it comes in at an even skinnier price. Local channels are unavailable with the service, but users can still enjoy top cable networks like A&E, AMC, HGTV, Paramount Network, and more. This service may be due for a price increase soon, as its last rate increase was all the way back in 2021.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|Philo
|$25
|7 Days
|70+
|No
|Unlimited storage for up to a year
|May 2021
|No
Philo
Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month. It’s an especially attractive option for fans of live TV who don’t watch sports.
They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.
You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.
While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.
How Does Now TV Compare with YouTube TV?
Now TV is the new live TV service from Xfinity, meant to serve users who are exhausted with bloated cable bills. Now TV is available only to Xfinity internet customers. Its sole plan is just $20 per month and includes free access to Peacock Premium. It also offers live cable channels like Discovery, Hallmark Channel, TLC, and more.
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Free Trial?
|Channel Count
|Local Broadcast Channels?
|DVR Storage
|Last Price Increase
|Current Promotions
|Now TV
|$20
|No
|40+
|No
|20 Hours
|N/A
|No
NOW TV
NOW TV is a live TV streaming service exclusively available to Xfinity Internet customers that comes with over 40 channels for $20/month. The “skinny bundle” is some of the more popular channels (like A&E, Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC) at an easy-to-afford price and will appeal most to fans of NBC & lifestyle channels. It does not offer news, sports, or local channels, but you get access to NBC and some live sports through Peacock which NOW TV users get for free.