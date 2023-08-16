YouTube TV Is Only Live TV Service on Cable or Streaming to Add Users in Q2, but Is It the Best Live Streamer?

YouTube TV appears to have been the only major live TV streaming service to gain subscribers in the last quarter. That’s according to data from Leichtman Research Group, which released a survey focused on cable and live TV streaming service customers earlier this week.

Leichtman’s data shows that YouTube TV grew to 5.9 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2023, an addition of 200,000 customers. In contrast, DIRECTV lost 400,000 customers between its traditional satellite plans, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse. Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV both lost roughly 100,000 users and Fubo dropped 118,000.

These types of services still lost users at a slower rate than traditional cable, which dropped around 1.6 million customers between the major providers like Comcast, Charter, DISH, Verizon, etc. It should also be noted that Leichtman’s customer count for YouTube TV is just an estimate since Google — the streamer’s parent company — does not report its subscriber numbers publicly.

“Pay-TV net losses of about 1.73 million in 2Q 2023 were similar to the losses in last year’s second quarter,” said Leichtman’s president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman said. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,360,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,235,000 over the prior year.”

But is YouTube TV really the best live TV streamer available? We compare each of the top providers of live TV streaming below, so new cord-cutters who want to replace their cable experience can see exactly what they’re potentially getting into before signing up.

How Does YouTube TV Stack Up Against the Competition?

YouTube TV is a good, middle-of-the-road type service. It’s less expensive than some live TV streamers, but it doesn’t have the full channel offerings of some of its largest competitors, nor does it have as many customer-friendly bonuses. One big advantage YouTube TV offers is unlimited DVR storage for up to nine months.

How Does DIRECTV STREAM Compare With YouTube TV?

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the highest-demand cable channels on its plans than any other service. It offers all new users a five-day free trial, after which its base Entertainment plan starts at $74.99. There are four plans to choose from, and users can decide to upgrade to the Choice plan or above if they want to get regional sports networks (RSNs) from major providers like Bally Sports. DIRECTV STREAM frequently runs great promotions, as well.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the highest-demand cable channels on its plans than any other service. It offers all new users a five-day free trial, after which its base Entertainment plan starts at $74.99. There are four plans to choose from, and users can decide to upgrade to the Choice plan or above if they want to get regional sports networks (RSNs) from major providers like Bally Sports. DIRECTV STREAM frequently runs great promotions, as well.

How Does Fubo Compare to YouTube TV?

Fubo is the top live TV service on the market for sports fans. It’s a bit more expensive when you factor in the regional sports network fee 98% of users have to pay, which brings prices for its base Pro plan to $85.98 per month. But users will get to see their favorite local MLB, NHL, and NBA teams in many markets, as well as an extensive lineup of entertainment and news channels.

Service Monthly Price Free Trial? Channel Count Local Broadcast Channels? DVR Storage Last Price Increase Current Promotions Fubo $85.98-$110.98 7 Days 168-288 Yes, for Elite-level users and above 1000 Hours Aug. 2023 for Elite plan, February 2023 for other plans No

How Does Hulu + Live TV Compare with YouTube TV?

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent service for users who love to get a little more entertainment out of their subscription. It doesn’t offer free trials, but it does come with access to the Disney Bundle built into the monthly price. Hulu + Live TV is rising in price to $76.99 per month in October, but considering users will get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included in that cost, it’s still a pretty good value.

Service Monthly Price Free Trial? Channel Count Local Broadcast Channels? DVR Storage Last Price Increase Current Promotions Hulu + Live TV $69.99 (until Oct. 12) No 90+ Yes Unlimted, storage up to nine months Rising to $76.99 on Oct. 12 No

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent service for users who love to get a little more entertainment out of their subscription. It doesn't offer free trials, but it does come with access to the Disney Bundle built into the monthly price. Hulu + Live TV is rising in price to $76.99 per month in October, but considering users will get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included in that cost, it's still a pretty good value.

How Does Sling TV Compare to YouTube TV?

Sling TV is more oriented toward budget-conscious TV watchers who don’t need a huge list of channels they’ll never end up watching anyway. It’s got two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each with around 40 channels that can be combined if users purchase Sling Orange and Blue. Sling Blue offers ABC, Fox, and NBC in some markets, but users who want their local broadcast channels will find in many instances they’re not available with Sling. The tradeoff for this is price: Sling comes in at around half the cost of other live TV services.

How Does Philo Compare with YouTube TV?

Philo is an even skinnier channel bundle than Sling, and it comes in at an even skinnier price. Local channels are unavailable with the service, but users can still enjoy top cable networks like A&E, AMC, HGTV, Paramount Network, and more. This service may be due for a price increase soon, as its last rate increase was all the way back in 2021.

Service Monthly Price Free Trial? Channel Count Local Broadcast Channels? DVR Storage Last Price Increase Current Promotions Philo $25 7 Days 70+ No Unlimited storage for up to a year May 2021 No

How Does Now TV Compare with YouTube TV?

Now TV is the new live TV service from Xfinity, meant to serve users who are exhausted with bloated cable bills. Now TV is available only to Xfinity internet customers. Its sole plan is just $20 per month and includes free access to Peacock Premium. It also offers live cable channels like Discovery, Hallmark Channel, TLC, and more.