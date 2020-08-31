YouTube TV to Add NFL Network, Sports Plus Add-On with NFL RedZone

YouTube TV will be launching a new add-on called “Sports Plus” as soon as tomorrow, which will include NFL RedZone. The package will include Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG. We expect pricing to be at least $10 for the add-on, with the service expected to expand the package with more channels in the future.

But the bigger news for NFL fans, YouTube TV will also be adding NFL Network to their base tier.

NFL Network and NFL RedZone have become increasingly difficult to get for streamers. In June, Sling TV dropped the channels, making fuboTV and Vidgo as the only Live TV Streaming Services with the channels.

This is good news for subscribers, who saw a massive 30% price hike in June. At the time, YouTube TV announced that the streaming service would raise the price of their service to $64.99. It came just a month after the company announced they would be adding Viacom channels like MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central.