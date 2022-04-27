YouTube TV to Allow Family Sharing More Easily Between Individual Profiles
After it had been appearing for select users in recent weeks, on Wednesday, YouTube TV officially announced that it was rolling out Profile Switching, allowing those using Family Sharing easily switch between profiles from the same TV. The live TV streaming service said that the feature would be rolling out gradually, but did not give a more concrete timeline as to when users could expect to see it on their TVs.
In the past, subscribers would need to go to their settings in order to change profiles, but under the new option, a menu allows users to toggle between multiple profiles to more conveniently access individual recorded programs, channel lineups, and other user-specific features.
Home is where you’re surrounded by other critters that care about you and where you can all have your own account on the same TV. pic.twitter.com/Cv8xtNjVyI— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) April 27, 2022
YouTube TV subscribers are able to have up to six profiles on a given TV if they set up a Google Family group. Individual family members can build their own personal library of content, set up individual viewing preferences, and have their own dedicated DVR that is not accessible to other members of the family.
Additionally, any additional subscriptions and programming packages purchased by the plan’s family manager will be accessible by all family members, unless otherwise restricted.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.