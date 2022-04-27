YouTube TV to Allow Family Sharing More Easily Between Individual Profiles

After it had been appearing for select users in recent weeks, on Wednesday, YouTube TV officially announced that it was rolling out Profile Switching, allowing those using Family Sharing easily switch between profiles from the same TV. The live TV streaming service said that the feature would be rolling out gradually, but did not give a more concrete timeline as to when users could expect to see it on their TVs.

In the past, subscribers would need to go to their settings in order to change profiles, but under the new option, a menu allows users to toggle between multiple profiles to more conveniently access individual recorded programs, channel lineups, and other user-specific features.

Home is where you’re surrounded by other critters that care about you and where you can all have your own account on the same TV. pic.twitter.com/Cv8xtNjVyI — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) April 27, 2022

YouTube TV subscribers are able to have up to six profiles on a given TV if they set up a Google Family group. Individual family members can build their own personal library of content, set up individual viewing preferences, and have their own dedicated DVR that is not accessible to other members of the family.

Additionally, any additional subscriptions and programming packages purchased by the plan’s family manager will be accessible by all family members, unless otherwise restricted.