2020 Stanley Cup Final Live Stream: How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars Online For Free

After defeating the New York Islanders in OT, the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to win their first Stanley Cup since winning the title in 2004. They will face the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, to make their first Stanley Cup appearance in over 20 years, when they won the cup in 1998-1999.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Final: Lightning/Stars

When: Starting September 19th at 7:30pm

TV: NBC/NBCSN

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday, September 19th on NBC. If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s simple to stream every game of the Stanley Cup Final.

While games early in the post season aired on multiple networks including your your RSN, all games of the Stanley Cup Final will be on NBC (1, 4, 5, 6, & 7) and NBCSN (2 & 3).

Dallas has leaned on Captain Jordan Benn, Tyler Seguin, and young stud Miro Heiskanen throughout the post-season.

The Lightning, who have been without Captain Steven Stamkos the whole post-season, have had a strong presence up front by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and in back by Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh.

How to Stream 2020 Stanley Cup Finals Without Cable

There are now six services that offer NHL Playoff games, most of which you can try for free with a 7-Day Free Trial. These allow you to watch the Stanley Cup Final games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Stanley Cup Final Telecasts

All Live TV Streaming Services offer NBC and NBC Sports Network. fuboTV and Sling TV is the only service that offers NHL Network.

Hulu Live TV is your best option if you want post-game coverage of the Dallas Stars on Fox Sports Southwest and Tampa Bay Lightning on Fox Sports Sun.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2020 Stanley Cup Final TV Schedule

Game 1: 9/19 @ 7:30PM ET – Dallas @ Tampa Bay - NBC

Game 2: 9/21 @ 8PM ET – Dallas @ Tampa Bay - NBCSN

Game 3: 9/23 @ 8PM ET – Tampa Bay @ Dallas - NBCSN

Game 4: 9/25 @ 8PM ET – Tampa Bay @ Dallas - NBC

Game 5: 9/26 @ 8PM ET – Dallas @ Tampa Bay - NBC

Game 6: 9/28 @ 8PM ET – Tampa Bay @ Dallas - NBC

Game 7: 9/30 @ 8PM ET – Dallas @ Tampa Bay - NBC