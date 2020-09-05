2020 Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live Stream Without Cable

After two thrilling Game 7 victories, the Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game Western Conference Final to see who will advance to compete for the Stanley Cup

How to Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights Online

When: Starting September 6th at 8pm ET

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV: Game 1 (NBC), Game 2 & 3 (NBCSN), Game 4 (NBC), Game 5-7 (NBCSN)

7-Day Free Trial $55 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Despite coming into the league just two seasons ago, the Vegas Golden Knights are one of the best teams in hockey with Mark Stone, William Karlsson, and Max Pacioretty. In net, they have Robin Lehner who had a 3-0 shutout in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas will look to veterans Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, and young stud Miro Heiskanen – who is having a Conn Smyth worthy postseason.

How to Stream Western Conference Finals: Stars vs. Golden Knights Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. These allow you to watch the Stars/Golden Knights series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

In Dallas, Vegas, and nationally the games will air on NBCSN/NBC, which is available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream the games on fuboTV, Sling TV Blue Plan, and YouTube TV.

You can catch post-game coverage on in Dallas on Fox Sports Southwest and in Vegas on AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain.

All Live TV Streaming Options