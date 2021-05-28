2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 7 Live Without Cable

After falling down 3-1 in the series, the Minnesota Wild have fought their way back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The winner will advance to face the Colorado Avalanche in the Honda West Division Finals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch Wild vs. Golden Knights Online

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on NBCSN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

Watch Bally Sports/AT&T SportsNet

If you want to watch the local telecast however, you will need AT&T TV. In Minnesota, games will air on Bally Sports North, while in Las Vegas, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are only available with AT&T TV.

How to Stream Entire NHL Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NHL Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

All Live TV Streaming Options