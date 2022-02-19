2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 Beijing Olympics have the participants for the men’s hockey gold medal game. Finland and the ROC will square off in a shocking gold medal game that doesn’t include the US or Canada, who were both bounced in the quarterfinal rounds. Can Finland capitalize and bring home the gold? Or will the ROC play spoiler and bring home their second-straight gold? Find out this Saturday, February 19, at 11:10 PM, on USA Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game

When: Saturday, February 19 at 11:10 PM

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About Olympic Men’s Hockey

Finland defeated Slovakia 2-0 in a tough game that was finally secured with less than a minute in the 3rd period. Finland’s checking and NHL experience proved to be too much for the Slovaks. Meanwhile, the ROC find themselves back in the gold medal game after winning it all last year, thanks to a thrilling eight-round shootout victory over Sweden on Friday morning.

How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

All Live TV Streaming Options