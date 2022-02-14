2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the Men’s Hockey Qualifying Playoffs Live For Free Without Cable

Some heavy hitters find themselves in the playoff rounds of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey tournament. Canada, Germany, Czechia, Switzerland, and Germany are all fighting for their lives, while teams like the US, Sweden, Finland, and the ROC wait and see who they’ll play. You can watch the action live throughout the day on Tuesday, February 15 on USA Network and streaming live on Peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Men’s Hockey Qualifying Playoffs Live Without Cable

When: Starts Monday, February 14 at 11:10 PM

TV: USA Network

Here is the full slate of games. We still do not know at what time the games will air, but we know what the matchups will be:

Game 1: Slovakia vs. Germany — winner plays the United States

Game 2: Canada vs. China — winner plays Sweden

Game 3: Czechia vs. Switzerland — winner plays Finland

Game 4: Denmark vs. Latvia — winner plays ROC

Once the quarterfinal matchups are set, the remaining men’s hockey schedule will proceed as follows.

2022 Beijing Olympics: Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date Event Stream Time (ET) Feb. 15 Quarterfinal #1 Peacock, USA 11:10 PM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #2 Peacock, USA 1 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #3 Peacock, USA 3:40 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #4 Peacock, USA 8:30 AM Feb. 17 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 11: 10 PM Feb. 18 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

