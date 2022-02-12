2022 Winter Olympics: How to Watch the US Men’s Hockey Team vs. Germany Game Live For Free Without Cable

The U.S. Men’s hockey team wraps up group play against Germany. Will the U.S. have an emphatic end to the preliminary round? Or will Germany give them all they can handle? You can find out this Sunday, February 13, at 8:10 AM on USA Network, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the US Men’s Hockey Team vs. Germany

When: Sunday, February 13 at 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Hopefully, the US’ run will put them into the medal rounds. You can view the entire 2022 Olympic Men’s Hockey Playoffs schedule below:

2022 Beijing Olympics: US Men’s Hockey Schedule

Date Event Stream Time (ET) Feb. 14 Quarterfinal Playoff #1 Peacock, CNBC 11:10 PM Feb. 14 Quarterfinal Playoff #2 Peacock, USA 11:10 PM Feb. 15 Quarterfinal Playoff #3 Peacock 3:40 AM Feb. 15 Quarterfinal Playoff #4 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM Feb. 15 Quarterfinal #1 Peacock, USA 11:10 PM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #2 Peacock, USA 1 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #3 Peacock, USA 3:40 AM Feb. 16 Quarterfinal #4 Peacock, USA 8:30 AM Feb. 17 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 11: 10 PM Feb. 18 Semifinal #1 Peacock, USA 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Bronze Medal Game Peacock, CNBC 8:10 AM Feb. 19 Gold Medal Game Peacock, USA 11:10 PM

How to Stream Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round USA vs. Germany Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round USA vs. Germany on USA Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com