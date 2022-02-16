2022 Beijing Olympics: How to Watch the US Women’s Hockey Team vs. Canada Gold Medal Game Live For Free Without Cable

In the least-surprising Olympic women’s hockey final of all time, the United States takes on Canada to see which team is the best in the world. The Canadians won the last contest, but the US won the last time Olympic gold was on the line. Find out who goes home with gold and who has to settle for silver this Wednesday, February 16 at 12:10 PM ET on USA Network and Peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game — US vs. Canada — Live Without Cable

When: Airs Wednesday, February 16 at 12:10 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the finals with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

About US vs. Canada Women’s Hockey

Both of the clear favorites went through the tournament largely unopposed. The US secured a pair of 4-1 victories vs. the Czech Republic and Finland to get to this point. Team Canada steamrolled through their opponents en route to the finals, notching an 11-0 win in the quarterfinals vs. Sweden and defeating Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals. The two Scandinavian countries will play in the bronze medal game.

How to Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game — US vs. Canada for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympic Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game — US vs. Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options