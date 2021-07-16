A Quick Look at Upcoming Streaming Content Announced This Week, Including ‘iCarly’ and ‘Pearl’
iCarly has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+. The 13-episode revival picked up 10 years after events of the original Nickelodeon series ended, and found Carly Shay and her friends coping with life and love in their 20s. The revival has been a hit for the streamer. Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress starred in the first season.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
- Pearl, an animated series from Archewell Productions, the company founded by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is being developed for Netflix. Created by Markle, the show “intertwines adventure, fantasy, and history as it tells the coming-of-age story of Pearl, a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history,” she stated. Pearl follows Archewell’s first project for Netflix, Heart of Invictus.
-
Loki just announced that it is returning for a second season on Disney+, and marks the first Marvel Studios series to get the nod. Earlier shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier both ended after one season. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen will return in 2022 in the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” While Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to move on to an as-yet-untitled fourth Captain America feature film.
-
Luxe Listings Sydney was renewed for a sophomore season by Amazon Prime Video. Several high-end realtors sell multimillion-dollar digs.
-
Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, The Survivor) will play 32nd president Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Showtime’s upcoming historical anthology series The First Lady. Gillian Anderson (The X Files, The Crown) stars as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder, The Suicide Squad) will play Michelle Obama. The First Lady reframes American leadership, as told through the women in the White House.
-
Dexter, Showtime’s favorite serial killer series, is set for a revival. Sources say Jennifer Carpenter (the real-life ex-wife of lead actor Michael C. Hall), who played Dexter Morgan’s sister Deb, is coming back. As avid fans of Dexter know, Deborah Morgan was killed in the 2013 finale.
-
Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley streams on discovery+ on August 15. It follows an in-depth investigation into an alien epicenter to help Hudson Valley, New York, residents find explanations for their strange, sometimes violent encounters. The region, just north of New York City, reported nearly 3,000 extraterrestrial encounters over the last decade.
-
Joey King (Kissing Booth) will produce and develop movies for Netflix via her production company, All The King’s Horses, in a first-look deal. The alliance was secured before The Kissing Booth 3 debuts on August 11. She is already executive producing the YA film Uglies for Netflix through her company.
- For Ball and Country will stream on Peacock on July 19. The docuseries follows some of the greatest men’s basketball players as they form an all-star team to represent their country. In addition to a look at the 2021 team’s training camp in Las Vegas, the series reveals highlights from the sport’s history.