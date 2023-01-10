After New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer, When Will the Next Marvel Movie Stream on Disney+?

While the Georgia Bulldogs destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, the historic blowout was the last thing on the minds of many Marvel fans who tuned in for something far more exciting than watching the Dawgs steamroll TCU. A final trailer for “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” dropped during the game, and has racked up over 2.5 million views in less than 12 hours.

In the film, which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. With Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the family finds itself exploring the Quantum Realm. Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU in his second stint as Kang (in one form or another), after introducing a version of the character in the first season of “Loki.”

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’:

From the few looks at the film that Disney has offered, the new “Ant-Man” sequel looks as if it could be a return to form for MCU movies, which many Marvel fans would argue have been less-than-stellar of late. If you’re excited for Ant-Man’s return, but don’t want to battle the theater crowds, you may be wondering when the movie will be available to stream on Disney+.

Disney has been consistently inconsistent when it comes to its theatrical windowing for new MCU movies. For a good portion of 2022, it looked like the company had finally settled into a pattern of theatrical release lengths of around 70 days.

“The Eternals,” released in Nov. 2021, got a 68-day stint in theaters, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” got 70 days exactly. “Thor: Love and Thunder” got a 62-day theatrical stay before coming to streaming about a week earlier than normal thanks to Disney+ Day in September 2022.

The biggest exceptions have been “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which arrived on streaming 47 days after its initial release, and the studio’s most recent release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will have seen a theatrical window of 82 days by the time it heads to streaming on Feb. 1. Like “Thor 4,” though, there were extenuating circumstances for both. “Multiverse of Madness” likely arrived on Disney+ early so that it wasn’t competing with “Love and Thunder” which arrived in cinemas just two months later. As for the “Black Panther” sequel, it will arrive on the streaming service on the first day of Black History Month.

Our best guess for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is still that it reaches theaters after 70 days. The post-holiday theatrical crowd is never as robust as it is during the holidays or summer, and Disney already has a theatrical juggernaut taking theaters by storm in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Those factors likely mean Disney won’t be desperate to keep the new “Ant-Man” flick in theaters for the long haul.

If “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” does stay in theaters for 70 days, it would arrive on Disney+ on or around Friday, April 28. Spring will be in the air, but you’ll be ensconced inside watching the newest MCU offering from Disney.