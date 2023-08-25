Amazon, Disney Reportedly in Talks for ESPN Partnership; Who Much Would ESPN Standalone Streaming Service Cost?

It’s seeming less and less likely that Disney will have to sell off ESPN. The company has confirmed it is open to such a move, but has made it clear that it thinks of an unloading as a last resort, and would rather partner with another company to help it launch a streaming version of the collection of ESPN channels that won’t require a cable or satellite subscription.

Disney has already had conversations with Apple and with Verizon about such a partnership, and now another potential ally is emerging. That’s according to a report from The Information, which states that Disney and Amazon have had discussions about teaming up to offer a streaming version of ESPN.

Selling a minority stake of ESPN to Amazon would make a great deal of sense from Disney’s perspective. Amazon has 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers around the globe, and one of the biggest reasons Disney is seeking a partner for ESPN at all is to help it distribute an eventual streaming version of the channels. Getting instant access to Amazon’s Prime customer base would be just the ticket.

The deal would be a huge plus for Amazon as well, as the company is continually looking for ways to expand its live sports offerings. Going in on ESPN would unite “Monday Night Football” and “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts under the same corporate banner, and allow Amazon to help distribute a much wider variety of sports, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more. Just this week, Amazon’s global head of sports Jay Marine said the company would be “aggressive” in pursuing more live sports for Prime Video.

The report also revealed the price Disney is considering charging for a streaming version of ESPN. The initial figure is somewhere between $20 and $35 per month, which is around the same price that services like NESN 360 and the YES App charge to stream in-market games for Boston sports teams and the New York Yankees, respectively. At that price, it would be one of the most expensive subscription streaming services on the market, but hardly a poor value considering how many live sports air on ESPN, and how expensive those rights are.

A standalone ESPN streaming service likely won’t be ready for market until 2025, and there’s plenty for Disney to sort out between now and then. Amazon would be a strong partner for Disney, but expect the House of Mouse to leave no stone unturned when it comes to exploring its options for ESPN going forward.