Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series Expands Lineup with Smaller Sizes, Wider Distribution

To say that Amazon has a large and diverse product offering would be one of the understatements of the century. That wide selection extends to Amazon’s line of smart TVs, as well. One of the reasons there are so many shapes and sizes of Amazon Fire TVs is that the company makes its own models in-house, as well as licensing the brand to other TV manufacturers such as Toshiba.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that it was expanding its production line of Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs. These models will still offer the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and will now come in three smaller sizes — 43”, 50”, and 55”— allowing customers to enjoy the smartest Fire TV in more rooms in the home. Previously, this line of smart TVs was only available in 65” or 75”. Additionally, the entire line of Fire TV Omni QLED TVs is now available in Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom for the first time.

The Omni QLED line is one of the most powerful offerings in the Fire TV family. It features the ability to stream content in ultra-high-definition 4K, plus adaptive brightness, which automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience turns the TV into an always-smart device by using the power of Alexa to show you important information like your calendar, weather, and stunning gallery images when not in use for streaming. The Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery, as it comes with an image databank of over 1,700 gallery-quality works from The Art Institute of Chicago, The National Gallery of Art, and many other renowned museums, with no subscription necessary.

Amazon has also announced it is releasing the all-new Fire TV 2-Series of smart TVs. These will come in both 32” and 40” sizes, and the lineup offers great performance and the power of Alexa at an affordable price while providing access to favorite apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. The Fire TV 2-Series 32” brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD. The Fire TV 2-Series lineup includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. It will be available in Canada and the U.S. starting Wednesday, March 22.

If you’re looking for a new TV, an Amazon Fire TV model might be the right choice for you. Amazon frequently offers special content hubs for noteworthy events like the Oscars that put the year’s best movies at users’ fingertips. Certain Prime Video series like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” also put exclusive content onto the Fire TV interface, meaning fans of those shows can optimize their viewing experience by watching on an Amazon TV.