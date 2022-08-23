ViX Launches Free, Spanish-Language Music Channels Powered by Vevo

TelevisaUnivision’s free streaming service ViX is about to get a lot more musical as on Tuesday, Vevo is launching multiple around-the-clock streaming music video channels on the service. ViX is the first global, large-scale streamer to be created specifically for Spanish-speaking audiences and already offers over 40,000 hours of programming on the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service.

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network and a brand familiar to anyone who has ever watched a music video on YouTube, has launched two channels on ViX and is developing another two. These free ad-supported TV (FAST) linear channels will air videos 24/7, like cable channels did generations ago. Live now are Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap. The former will feature videos from artists such as Romeo Santos and Shakira while the latter will highlight the likes of Karol G and J Balvin.

The two channels that Vevo is developing are Vevo Regional Mexican; which will feature artists such as Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles Azules; and Vevo Íconos Latinos, which will air videos by Celia Cruz, Selena, and more. Both channels are expected to launch this fall.

“From bachata and salsa to cumbia and regional Mexican, Vevo is the destination for music videos from the world’s biggest Latin artists. Through ViX, we are expanding our distribution and delivering these beloved music videos to millions of Hispanic American homes,” Vevo’s senior VP for content, programming, and marketing JP Evangelista said. “The diversity of our music video library reflects the many heritages within the U.S. Hispanic community. That’s why Vevo is able to uniquely program channels and curate viewing blocks for the Hispanic diaspora broadly, as well as by specific genres and traditions. We’re excited about what’s to come with the new custom channels we’re developing for the ViX audience, so that they can watch the sought-after content that is most culturally relevant to them.”

For years, Spanish speakers were an underserved population in streaming, but in February when Televisa and Univision merged creating the world's largest Spanish-language media company, the conglomerate announced that it would be launching ViX and a premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streamer called ViX+, which launched in July.

According to multiple studies, Spanish-language content is on the rise to meet the growing demand. In fact, the Latin genre was Vevo’s second most-viewed genre of 2021 globally, with Colombian singer Karol G named Vevo’s top artist of the year.

“Vevo music channels speak to the rhythm, passion, and identities of the large and diverse Spanish-language community,” TelevisaUnivision’s senior VP of over-the-top (OTT) content Bilai Silar said. “This is another example of our commitment to delivering top-quality content to millions of Spanish-speakers who want to see their culture, language, interests, and experiences truly represented and reflected on screen.”

ViX offers more than 100 channels and over 40,000 hours of video-on-demand content. ViX is available for free on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TVs, and via the web on vix.com