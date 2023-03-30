Amazon’s Freevee Adds Auto-Enthusiast Speedvision Channel to Free, 24/7 Streaming Lineup

Amazon is giving gearheads a new reason to check out its free streaming service, because on Thursday, it was announced that Speedvision, has joined the platform as a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel in the United States. Freevee customers now can stream titles from Speedvision’s extensive library of car-fueled entertainment.

After launching the car-enthusiast market decades ago, Speedvision returned in October 2022 with the same type of high-octane programming that it originally built its name on n the ’90s. The channel delivers a combination of entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values, that have allowed it to become the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers.

“Launching Speedvision on Amazon Freevee is further evidence of our rapid growth from providing highly attractive content to advertisers and our enormous auto passionate audience,” president and CEO of Speedvision Robert Scanlon said. “The Speedvision FAST Channel now available on Amazon Freevee represents a go-to content sources for our viewers, so we’re extremely pleased to give them the gold-standard automotive programming they want, where they want it.”

Speedvision joins thousands of movies and TV shows available on Freevee, including a host of dedicated, round-the-clock FAST channels and a growing slate of original titles. With more than 500 hours of content — from car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming — Speedvision features titles including Graveyard Carz, AmeriCarna, Stacey David’s Gearz, and Two Guys Garage, as well as motorcycle and aviation series.

The network also boasts a roster of well-known hosts and experts, including Wayne Carini, Bill Goldberg, Mark Worman, Stacy David, Ant Anstead, Ray Evernham, and more. Available at no cost as a free ad-supported television network, Speedvision has been expanding its reach in recent months. In February, the channel launched on live TV streaming service Fubo. Then, earlier in March, it launched across a trio of FAST platforms owned by the Allen Media Group.

By now joining the Freevee lineup, Speedvision has the opportunity to reach even more auto enthusiasts than ever before.