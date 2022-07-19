Amogo Networx, Wurl Launch Free Channels in Six Languages

Global film network Amogo Networx is partnering with Wurl to launch new, free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels which will be available on various connected and smart TVs and streaming platforms such as Samsung and LG smart TVs and Roku. Each of these channels will be available in six different languages across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

Germany-based Amogo Networx is the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channel network on YouTube with over 6.8 million subscribers, one billion annual views, and over 4,000 available films. Some of the most popular channels offered under their service are classic film channel Artflix, western channel Grjngo, and economic crypto topics channel Plot11.

“Amogo Networx’s growth from a YouTube channel to a full-on movie channel is a wonderful case study in the possibilities when content creation and delivery of content over the internet meet,” said Wurl’s Chief Operating Officer Sean Doherty, Jr. “Partnering to deliver Amogo’s FAST channels will be another stone in the yellow brick road to our destination: the democratization of access to content through ad-supported platforms.”

Wurl has partnerships with over 1,200 channels in 50 countries and delivers content from A&E networks, BBC Studios, Sony Studios, and more to streaming services including Freevee and Roku Channel.

“Our partnership with Wurl marks a turning point as we expand globally and there is no better partner, as we launch our much anticipated FAST channels, to take us to the next level,” said Amogo Networx Executive Peter Von Ondarza.

As audiences look for more bang from their entertainment buck, FAST and AVOD services are growing rapidly. Companies with large content libraries are also looking for ways to monetize pre-existing content on more platforms, which explains why we’re seeing so many services offering the same TV shows and movies over and over.

We’re also seeing free channels popping up as added features on platforms like YouTube and fuboTV.

