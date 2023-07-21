 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

Analyst Believes that Comcast Could Buy Part of ESPN as Disney Looks for Partners to Launch Standalone Streamer

Jeff Kotuby, Matt Tamanini

If Disney is serious about looking for partners to help launch an all-encompassing ESPN streaming entity, a long-time rival could swoop in and help make it happen. During an appearance on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast,” Bank of America managing director Jessica Reif Ehrlich said that she thinks Comcast could buy part of ESPN in a larger deal to acquire more of Hulu as well.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger shocked many media onlookers by not only telling CNBC that he was open to selling the company’s entertainment-focused linear channels, but that he was also looking for strategic partners to help ESPN launch its standalone streaming service. While many assumed the most likely partners would be venture capitalists, Ehrlich’s mind went in another direction.

“The first thing that I thought of when [Iger] mentioned content distribution, maybe a little bit financial, it just screams one company, and that company is Comcast,” she told Ourand and Marchand. “They’re clearly in negotiations for the Hulu outcome, which kind of seemed like it was on a path that Disney would buy it, but now it’s much more interesting.”

Buying a portion of ESPN would be a way for Comcast and NBCUniversal to further bolster its sports presence and potentially get in on the upcoming NBA broadcasting rights negotiations.

“Comcast has so many sports assets and sports aspirations, and they clearly have distribution,” Ehrlich explained. “They have an amazing balance sheet, they have a company that’s kind of become mid-sized — it’s not big, it’s not small — in NBCUniversal, and there’s been tons and tons of speculation in media, that they are very interested in NBA. And what Bob [Iger] said as part of this strategic negotiation was it’s likely before … they finalize the NBA negotiations. That’s why it screams Comcast to me.”

A move to acquire at least a portion of ESPN makes sense based on the company’s recent moves. On December 31, 2021, NBC Sports Network was sunset and the company’s remaining sports portfolio was shifted to USA Network and CNBC. Acquiring some of ESPN would give NBCU the ability to add more sports to its offerings without necessarily spending as much money on the costs associated with broadcasting them. The two entities could also cross-promote their similar sports, like NFL games or NBC’s English Premier League with ESPN’s LaLiga coverage.

It would also let them get in on the coveted NBA rights without having to directly compete with ESPN. NBC lost the NBA rights in 2002 following that year’s NBA Finals, a 4-0 sweep by the Lakers against the New Jersey Nets. For all sports fans, a reunion of the NBA and NBC (and the return of “Roundball Rock”) would be celebrated.

There would no doubt be some legal red tape that would need to be cleared, as a deal between NBC Sports and ESPN could raise some antitrust questions. But with so many other sports options readily available, any legal pushback would likely be moved aside.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ESPN - -
NBC - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.