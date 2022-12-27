Apple TV+ Offering First Seasons of Hit Shows Like ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Morning Show’ Free Until Jan. 3

Who says there’s no such thing as a New Year’s gift? Apple TV+ certainly thinks that such a thing should exist, because it is offering free seasons of some of its most popular shows to all users with an Apple ID from now until Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Apple TV+ is making the first seasons of “Bad Sisters,” “The Morning Show,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “Ted Lasso” and “Trying” free for everyone, so long as they have an Apple ID. Such an ID is free to sign up for, users just need an email and password; no Apple TV+ subscription is required.

To utilize the offer, users must open the Apple TV app on any compatible device and sign in with their Apple IDs. Any prompts to start a free trial for Apple TV+ can be safely ignored (unless you want free access to even more content), and you’ll then be ready to start streaming the free offerings.

Both “Bad Sisters” and “Prehistoric Planet” only have one season each, so all episodes of each show are now available to watch for free. “Ted Lasso,” “Trying,” and “The Morning Show” each have multiple seasons, so if you want to catch all episodes of those series, you’ll have to sign up for a free trial to Apple TV+.

Making the first seasons of hit Apple TV+ series free is an excellent way to promote the service in time for the biggest anticipated overhaul since it launched. In February of 2023, Apple TV+ will become host to every Major League Soccer game played in the next 10 years. The season starts Feb. 25, and the MLS Season Pass add-on will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year for non-Apple TV+ users. Subscribers can access MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month or $79 per year.

At the end of October, Apple TV+ executed a previously unannounced price increase from $4.99 to $6.99 per month. It’s still one of the most affordable streaming services out there, especially considering non-subscribers can watch the first seasons of select shows from Apple TV+ for free for the next week. Apple TV+ may have lost out on the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, but it will reportedly be launching its mobile app for Android devices in the near future.