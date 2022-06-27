Bally Sports+ to Stream Minnesota United FC Games on Bally Sports Wisconsin

Sports fans in Wisconsin who have subscribed to Bally Sports+ will be able to watch more than just Milwaukee Brewers games this summer. That’s because customers in that market will also be able to watch Minnesota United FC games with the local streaming service.

Bally Sports+ rolled out in most of Wisconsin Bally Sports Wisconsin, Michigan Bally Sports Detroit, Missouri and Kansas Bally Sports Kansas City, and Florida Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida last week; while in most of those market, the only pro sport on the summer schedule is Major League Baseball, in Wisconsin, streamers will also be able to stream Minnesota United FC games that air on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Sinclair Broadcasting confirmed to The Streamable that those games will be available to customers without local blackouts. Ironically, the games won’t be available to customers who actually live in Minnesota however, since Sinclair won’t launch Bally Sports North on Bally Sports+ until the fall. For fans in Minnesota who want to stream United FC games, they can do so with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial.

This will be the last season that Minnesota United FC and MLS games will air on Bally Sports and other regional sports networks (RSNs), as next season starts a new 10-year deal between the league with Apple, which will see every national and local telecast of the MLS schedule available in the Apple TV App.

A limited number of matches will be available via the Apple TV app for free, while “a broad selection” will be included with a subscription to Apple TV+ at no extra charge, with the remainder as part of a new MLS streaming service available only in the Apple TV App.

But until then, Bally Sports+ is an option for Minnesota United FC fans in the broader Wisconsin region.