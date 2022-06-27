Bally Sports+ to Stream Minnesota United FC Games on Bally Sports Wisconsin
Sports fans in Wisconsin who have subscribed to Bally Sports+ will be able to watch more than just Milwaukee Brewers games this summer. That’s because customers in that market will also be able to watch Minnesota United FC games with the local streaming service.
Bally Sports+ rolled out in most of Wisconsin Bally Sports Wisconsin, Michigan Bally Sports Detroit, Missouri and Kansas Bally Sports Kansas City, and Florida Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida last week; while in most of those market, the only pro sport on the summer schedule is Major League Baseball, in Wisconsin, streamers will also be able to stream Minnesota United FC games that air on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Sinclair Broadcasting confirmed to The Streamable that those games will be available to customers without local blackouts. Ironically, the games won’t be available to customers who actually live in Minnesota however, since Sinclair won’t launch Bally Sports North on Bally Sports+ until the fall. For fans in Minnesota who want to stream United FC games, they can do so with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial.
This will be the last season that Minnesota United FC and MLS games will air on Bally Sports and other regional sports networks (RSNs), as next season starts a new 10-year deal between the league with Apple, which will see every national and local telecast of the MLS schedule available in the Apple TV App.
A limited number of matches will be available via the Apple TV app for free, while “a broad selection” will be included with a subscription to Apple TV+ at no extra charge, with the remainder as part of a new MLS streaming service available only in the Apple TV App.
But until then, Bally Sports+ is an option for Minnesota United FC fans in the broader Wisconsin region.
Bally Sports+
Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.
The service will have two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually).
For their soft-launch, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.
When the service fully rolls out in the fall, you will be able to stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).