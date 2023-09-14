‘Barbie’ Now Available for Digital Rental and Purchase; Select Customers Get Discount This Weekend
Pack up the pink car, it’s time to head to Barbie’s dream house! Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest hit of the summer is now available to watch from home; audiences will find “Barbie” ready for purchase or rental on Prime Video now and other video-on-demand platforms.
Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. When they get a chance to go to the real world, however, they each soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leading a large ensemble cast.
At a box office of nearly $1.4 billion, “Barbie” is the highest-earning film of 2023, beating out even “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The film has an 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience score of 83%.
Watch the Trailer for ‘Barbie’:
The standard rental price for “Barbie” is $24.99, and the purchase price is $29.99. However, select Prime Video users will see the movie discounted this weekend to $23.49 for rental or $28.49 for purchase. It’s not the biggest discount, but it helps make the cost of watching the film from home that much more affordable than heading to the theater, purchasing tickets and snacks, and sitting through a half-hour of previews before it even starts.
“Barbie” first became available for preorder in August, so fans have been awaiting its arrival on Prime Video for a few weeks now. The Streamable predicted when the film was first released that it would land on WBD’s leading streaming platform Max on Sept. 29, but if it does big numbers on Prime Video and other premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms, that date may need to be pushed back a bit.
Users can rent or purchase “Barbie” now, and some Amazon Prime members will be able to see the movie at a slight discount! Hurry over to Prime Video if you want Barbie, Ken, and all their friends to join you at your Mojo Dojo Casa House this weekend!
