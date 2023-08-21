‘Barbie’ is Now Available for Digital Pre-Order on Prime Video, Other On-Demand Streaming Services
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” became a massive success at the box office this summer, surpassing the $1.2 billion mark in ticket sales as of this weekend. While the movie is still going strong in theaters, fans will soon be able to rewatch over and over (or see it for the first time) at home as it is now available to pre-order on Prime Video and other video-on-demand (VOD) services.
In addition to Prime Video, the NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery co-owned VOD platform Vudu has also made “Barbie” available for pre-order. The film is currently available for $24.99 on both services, but no official release date has yet been announced. However, earlier this month, WBD CEO David Zaslav acknowledged that “Barbie” would make its digital debut this fall, but that the company wanted to respect the movie’s run in theaters before making it available at home. In July, The Streamable predicted that the film would arrive on Max — WBD’s flagship streaming service — on or around Sept. 29.
Watch the ‘Barbie’ trailer:
While the film’s incredible box office success might push that date back — especially if it attracts similar attention on VOD — the late September streaming date would put it in line with other recent successful WBD releases. However, while we wait on the “Barbie” on-demand and Max release dates, viewers can add the movie to their Watch List on multiple VOD platforms.
In the meantime, if you find yourself needing a fix of Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, you aren’t alone. A recent study showed that the releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have driven people to check out other movies featuring Robbie and directed by Christopher Nolan. To help make streaming easier while you wait for “Barbie” to arrive on digital, we ran through the best ways to watch films from both Robbie and Nolan.
While we are likely at least a month away from “Barbie” being available on subscription streaming services, the quickest way to be able to watch Gerwig’s blockbuster from home is to pre-order it now, so that it will be waiting for you as soon as it becomes available on-demand.
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
-
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial