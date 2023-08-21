‘Barbie’ is Now Available for Digital Pre-Order on Prime Video, Other On-Demand Streaming Services

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” became a massive success at the box office this summer, surpassing the $1.2 billion mark in ticket sales as of this weekend. While the movie is still going strong in theaters, fans will soon be able to rewatch over and over (or see it for the first time) at home as it is now available to pre-order on Prime Video and other video-on-demand (VOD) services.

In addition to Prime Video, the NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery co-owned VOD platform Vudu has also made “Barbie” available for pre-order. The film is currently available for $24.99 on both services, but no official release date has yet been announced. However, earlier this month, WBD CEO David Zaslav acknowledged that “Barbie” would make its digital debut this fall, but that the company wanted to respect the movie’s run in theaters before making it available at home. In July, The Streamable predicted that the film would arrive on Max — WBD’s flagship streaming service — on or around Sept. 29.

Watch the ‘Barbie’ trailer:

While the film’s incredible box office success might push that date back — especially if it attracts similar attention on VOD — the late September streaming date would put it in line with other recent successful WBD releases. However, while we wait on the “Barbie” on-demand and Max release dates, viewers can add the movie to their Watch List on multiple VOD platforms.

In the meantime, if you find yourself needing a fix of Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, you aren’t alone. A recent study showed that the releases of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have driven people to check out other movies featuring Robbie and directed by Christopher Nolan. To help make streaming easier while you wait for “Barbie” to arrive on digital, we ran through the best ways to watch films from both Robbie and Nolan.

While we are likely at least a month away from “Barbie” being available on subscription streaming services, the quickest way to be able to watch Gerwig’s blockbuster from home is to pre-order it now, so that it will be waiting for you as soon as it becomes available on-demand.